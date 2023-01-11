Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 2: Shaw eyes triple hundred; Ruturaj leads Maharashtra towards 400 vs TN; Latest updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5 match taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 1 scores
Bengal v Baroda 222/7 (81)
Haryana v Nagaland 83/5 (37)
Himachal Pradesh 91/2 (31) v Odisha 191 all out (50) - trails by 100 runs
Uttar Pradesh 29/3 (21) v Uttarakhand
Maharashtra 350/6 (83) v Tamil Nadu - Ruturaj Gaikwad 118*
Hyderabad 79 all out (30.5) v Saurashtra 250/5 (54) - leads by 171 runs
Delhi v Andhra Pradesh 203/3 (74)
Assam v Mumbai 397/2 (90) - Prithvi Shaw 240*
Jharkhand 103 (32.1) v Chhattisgarh 95/8 (43) - trails by 8 runs
Goa 223 all out (84) v Puducherry 17/0 (4) - trails by 206 runs
Kerala 254/6 (90) v Services - Sachin Baby 133*
Karnataka 106/2 (30) v Rajasthan 129 all out (45.3) - trails by 23 runs
Railways 126/1 (38) v Tripura 96 all out (49.3) - leads by 30 runs
Madhya Pradesh 232/3 (90) v Gujarat - Himanshu Mantri 115*
Chandigarh v Vidarbha 6/0 (3)
Punjab v Jammu & Kashmir 146/6 (33)
Sikkim 94/3 (26) v Arunachal Pradesh 213 all out (56.3) - trails by 119 runs
Meghalaya 157 all out (53.1) v Manipur 81/4 (25) - trails by 76 runs
Bihar 296/4 (90) v Mizoram - Babul Kumar 128*
