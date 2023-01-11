Domestic

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 2: Shaw eyes triple hundred; Ruturaj leads Maharashtra towards 400 vs TN; Latest updates

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 LIVE Score: Follow all the latest cricket score updates from Day 2 of Assam v Mumbai, Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu, and other matches.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 11 January, 2023 08:07 IST
Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored centuries on Day 1 of their respective round five matches in the Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored centuries on Day 1 of their respective round five matches in the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5 match taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.

T Natarajan on the comeback trail
ALSO READ: Plagued by injuries, Natarajan pins India comeback hope on IPL 2023
Prithvi Shaw’s special blitz

Our correspondent Shayan Acharya caught up with Prithvi Shaw after his unbeaten 240 on Day 1. Shaw divulges his routines and methods that has helped rack up his career-best FC score and first ton of the Ranji season.

ALSO READ: Prithvi Shaw’s turnaround mantra : Taking diary notes, revisiting old batting videos, cutting out the noise
Round 5 Day 1 highlights

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches got underway on Tuesday with crucial contests across all five groups. From Prithvi Shaw’s swashbuckling double-century to Hyderabad’s huge collapse against Saurashtra, here is a Day 1 wrap from some of the key games that are being covered by our correspondents from the respective venues.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 1 scores
Bengal v Baroda 222/7 (81)
Haryana v Nagaland 83/5 (37)
Himachal Pradesh 91/2 (31) v Odisha 191 all out (50) - trails by 100 runs
Uttar Pradesh 29/3 (21) v Uttarakhand
Maharashtra 350/6 (83) v Tamil Nadu - Ruturaj Gaikwad 118*
Hyderabad 79 all out (30.5) v Saurashtra 250/5 (54) - leads by 171 runs
Delhi v Andhra Pradesh 203/3 (74)
Assam v Mumbai 397/2 (90) - Prithvi Shaw 240*
Jharkhand 103 (32.1) v Chhattisgarh 95/8 (43) - trails by 8 runs
Goa 223 all out (84) v Puducherry 17/0 (4) - trails by 206 runs
Kerala 254/6 (90) v Services - Sachin Baby 133*
Karnataka 106/2 (30) v Rajasthan 129 all out (45.3) - trails by 23 runs
Railways 126/1 (38) v Tripura 96 all out (49.3) - leads by 30 runs
Madhya Pradesh 232/3 (90) v Gujarat - Himanshu Mantri 115*
Chandigarh v Vidarbha 6/0 (3)
Punjab v Jammu & Kashmir 146/6 (33)
Sikkim 94/3 (26) v Arunachal Pradesh 213 all out (56.3) - trails by 119 runs
Meghalaya 157 all out (53.1) v Manipur 81/4 (25) - trails by 76 runs
Bihar 296/4 (90) v Mizoram - Babul Kumar 128*

Elite Group A: Bengal v Baroda Day 1

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Bengal pacers Akash, Mukesh restrict Baroda on day one

- Amitabha Das Sharma

Elite Group B: Assam v Mumbai Day 1

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Shaw’s unbeaten double hundred gives Mumbai upper hand against Assam on day one

- Shayan Acharya

Elite Group B: Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu Day 1

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Gaikwad ton gives Maharashtra strong start against Tamil Nadu

- S. Dipak Ragav

Elite Group B: Hyderabad v Saurashtra Day 1

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra takes control after dismissing Hyderabad for 79 on first day

- V. V. Subrahmanyam

Elite Group B: Delhi v Andhra Pradesh Day 1

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Gnaneshwar and Vihari take Andhra over 200 against Delhi on day 1

- Rakesh Rao

Elite Group C: Kerala v Services Day 1

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Sachin Baby saves Kerala the blushes vs Services

- M. R. Praveen Chandran

POINTS TABLE AHEAD OF GROUP 5

