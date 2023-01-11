Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 5 Day 2: Shaw eyes triple hundred; Ruturaj leads Maharashtra towards 400 vs TN; Latest updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5 match taking place across the country. This is Lalith Kalidas and Abhishek Saini bringing you the updates.

Our correspondent Shayan Acharya caught up with Prithvi Shaw after his unbeaten 240 on Day 1. Shaw divulges his routines and methods that has helped rack up his career-best FC score and first ton of the Ranji season.

Prithvi Shaw is 60 runs away from a triple century, while Ajinkya Rahane needs 27 to reach his ton.



The partnership is already 200 runs strong. How much can Mumbai extend its lead?



Exciting day of cricket awaits on Wednesday. #RanjiTrophy



*Pictures taken after Day One's play* pic.twitter.com/vCynnR1R8G — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) January 10, 2023

Round 5 Day 1 highlights

The Ranji Trophy Round 5 matches got underway on Tuesday with crucial contests across all five groups. From Prithvi Shaw’s swashbuckling double-century to Hyderabad’s huge collapse against Saurashtra, here is a Day 1 wrap from some of the key games that are being covered by our correspondents from the respective venues.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 5, Day 1 scores Bengal v Baroda 222/7 (81) Haryana v Nagaland 83/5 (37) Himachal Pradesh 91/2 (31) v Odisha 191 all out (50) - trails by 100 runs Uttar Pradesh 29/3 (21) v Uttarakhand Maharashtra 350/6 (83) v Tamil Nadu - Ruturaj Gaikwad 118* Hyderabad 79 all out (30.5) v Saurashtra 250/5 (54) - leads by 171 runs Delhi v Andhra Pradesh 203/3 (74) Assam v Mumbai 397/2 (90) - Prithvi Shaw 240* Jharkhand 103 (32.1) v Chhattisgarh 95/8 (43) - trails by 8 runs Goa 223 all out (84) v Puducherry 17/0 (4) - trails by 206 runs Kerala 254/6 (90) v Services - Sachin Baby 133* Karnataka 106/2 (30) v Rajasthan 129 all out (45.3) - trails by 23 runs Railways 126/1 (38) v Tripura 96 all out (49.3) - leads by 30 runs Madhya Pradesh 232/3 (90) v Gujarat - Himanshu Mantri 115* Chandigarh v Vidarbha 6/0 (3) Punjab v Jammu & Kashmir 146/6 (33) Sikkim 94/3 (26) v Arunachal Pradesh 213 all out (56.3) - trails by 119 runs Meghalaya 157 all out (53.1) v Manipur 81/4 (25) - trails by 76 runs Bihar 296/4 (90) v Mizoram - Babul Kumar 128*

Elite Group A: Bengal v Baroda Day 1

- Amitabha Das Sharma

Elite Group B: Assam v Mumbai Day 1

- Shayan Acharya

Elite Group B: Maharashtra v Tamil Nadu Day 1

- S. Dipak Ragav

Elite Group B: Hyderabad v Saurashtra Day 1

- V. V. Subrahmanyam

Elite Group B: Delhi v Andhra Pradesh Day 1

- Rakesh Rao

Elite Group C: Kerala v Services Day 1

- M. R. Praveen Chandran

