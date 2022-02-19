Ranji Trophy Day 3 live score updates: All eyes on Pujara as Saurashtra braces up for a fight

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third day of the first round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

Although Ajinkya Rahane got out relatively early on day two, Mumbai still dominated the day's play, erecting a giant total of 544 for 7 declared, thanks to Sarfaraz Khan's 275. But today, all the attention will be on Cheteshwar Pujara as Saurashtra attempts to reply well. Pujara has been out of form in Test cricket for a while; a century from him will be another gift for India fans after Rahane's 129.

HIGHLIGHTS - Ranji Trophy, Round 1, Day 2

Tamil Nadu, too, needs to bat well to match up to Delhi in the contest in Guwahati. After being reduced to 253 for 7, Lalit Yadav rallied with the tail to allow his side to post 452. Responsibility will be on the shoulders of the likes of B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar and Shahrukh Khan.

Bengal will want a better day with ball and bat to hang in against Baroda.

None of the 19 matches have concluded yet, so there's plenty of action in store for today.