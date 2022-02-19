Domestic Ranji Trophy Day 3 live score updates: All eyes on Pujara as Saurashtra braces up for a fight Ranji Trophy Live Updates: Catch the live cricket score updates from Mumbai v Saurashtra, Delhi v TN, and other matches. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 February, 2022 18:12 IST Ishan Porel celebrates after picking a wicket. Bengal had little to celebrate on day two and will look to put up a fight today. - BISWARANJAN ROUT Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 February, 2022 18:12 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third day of the first round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.Although Ajinkya Rahane got out relatively early on day two, Mumbai still dominated the day's play, erecting a giant total of 544 for 7 declared, thanks to Sarfaraz Khan's 275. But today, all the attention will be on Cheteshwar Pujara as Saurashtra attempts to reply well. Pujara has been out of form in Test cricket for a while; a century from him will be another gift for India fans after Rahane's 129.HIGHLIGHTS - Ranji Trophy, Round 1, Day 2Tamil Nadu, too, needs to bat well to match up to Delhi in the contest in Guwahati. After being reduced to 253 for 7, Lalit Yadav rallied with the tail to allow his side to post 452. Responsibility will be on the shoulders of the likes of B. Indrajith, Vijay Shankar and Shahrukh Khan.Bengal will want a better day with ball and bat to hang in against Baroda.None of the 19 matches have concluded yet, so there's plenty of action in store for today.STUMPS1. At Bhubaneswar: Chandigarh 200 for 6 trails Hyderabad 347 by 147 runs2. At Kolkata: Nagaland 300 for 4 trails Sikkim 302 by two runs3. At Kolkata: Mizoram 40 for 3 trails Bihar 686 for 5 dec. by 646 runs4. At Trivandrum: Rajasthan 275 and 95 for 2 leads Andhra 224 by 148 runs5. At Delhi: Tripura 56 for 1 trails Haryana 556 by 500 runs6. At Cuttack: Baroda 144 for 5 and 181 leads Bengal 88 by 325 runs7. At Guwahati: Tamil Nadu 75 for 2 trails Delhi 452 by 377 runs8. At Guwahati: Chhattisgarh 174 and 62 for 2 needs 67 more runs to beat Jharkhand 169 and 1339. At Kolkata: Arunachal Pradesh 119 and 40 for 6 trails Manipur 296 by 137 runs10. At Chennai: J&K 260 for 3 trails Puducherry 343 by 83 runs11. At Rajkot: Kerala 454 for 8 leads Meghalaya 148 by 306 runs12. At Ahmedabad: Saurashtra 18 for 0 trails Mumbai 544 for 7 dec. by 526 runs13. At Ahmedabad: Goa 181 and 87 for 2 leads Odisha 189 by 79 runs14. At Trivandrum: Services 176 and 29 for 1 trails Uttarakhand 248 by 43 runs15. At Delhi: Punjab 393 for 4 leads Himachal Pradesh 354 by 39 runs16. At Sultanpur: Vidarbha 256 for 2 trails Uttar Pradesh 301 by 45 runs17. At Lahli: Assam 81 for 2 trails Maharashtra 415 by 334 runs18. At Chennai: J&K 260 for 3 trails Puducherry 343 by 83 runs19. At Rajkot: Gujarat 244 for 6 trails Madhya Pradesh 274 by 30 runs