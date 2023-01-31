Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini taking you through Day 1 updates.
Kumar Deobrat, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Virat Singh (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ashish Kumar, Supriyo Chakraborty, Rahul Shukla, Pankaj Kumar.
Manoj Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Ghatak, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel.
Bengal won the toss and elected to field at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Saurashtra will miss the services of Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja when it squares off against Punjab in a quarterfinal clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
But under the leadership of Arpit Vasavada, the team wants to play to its strength, making the most of the home conditions. This season, Pujara and Unadkat have been in and out of the team due to national commitments, but the cricketers from Saurashtra managed to create history by beating Mumbai in its backyard and followed it up with straight victories against Delhi and Hyderabad to be placed on top of the points table from Elite Group B.
Though it got a reality check in the last couple of matches - going down to Andhra and Tamil Nadu - the Saurashtra team management believes that it has enough firepower to put up a brave show against Punjab.
Struck by the perils of defending a title, Madhya Pradesh will host a rejuvenated Andhra in the fourth Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite quarterfinal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from Tuesday.
Helmed by master tactician Chandrakant Pandit, MP was prowling in the Elite Group D with dominating results before it hit a wall during the last two rounds. MP registered two innings-victories and as many wins by margins over 200 runs before second-ranked Punjab dealt a massive blow. Aditya Shrivastava’s men suffered an innings and 122-run defeat before conceding a first-innings lead to Tripura in a drawn match in the seventh round.
While its morale would have taken a hit, vice-captain Rajat Patidar’s return from national commitments will bolster MP’s batting for the five-day affair against Andhra, whose qualification route has been nothing short of incredible.
Led by Hanuma Vihari, Andhra (26 points) qualified with its last-round bonus point win being the decisive factor over Maharashtra (26), which settled for a unique first-innings tie with Mumbai.
-Lalith Kalidas
Karnataka’s recent returns in the Ranji Trophy don’t quite befit a side with a rich and storied history. An eight-time champion and a six-time runner-up, Karnataka hasn’t made it past the semifinals since the title-winning effort in 2014-15.
It is this anomaly that the Mayank Agarwal-led outfit is seeking to correct this campaign, and the first test in that pursuit will come with the quarterfinal against Uttarakhand that gets underway at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
-N. Sudarshan
The availability of pacer Mukesh Kumar boosted Bengal on the eve of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Jharkhand at the Eden Gardens.
Mukesh, who was released from the Indian side ahead of the T20I decider against New Zealand, will reconstitute a potent and proven pace trio with Ishan Porel and Akash Deep in the knockout contest starting on Tuesday.
The return of all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has also strengthened the home team.
Bengal has picked promising left-hander Kazi Junaid Saifi, who performed well at No.4 in the Co. C.K. Nayudu Trophy recently. The host may field Kazi as the opening partner of prolific scorer Abhimanyu Easwaran.
-Y.B. Sarangi
