Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini taking you through Day 2 updates.
Replacing Ravindra Jadeja, who is on national duty, Bhut stamped his class as he played fearless cricket, emulating his ‘idol’ Jadeja. Though he had to sit out for Saurashtra’s last game against Tamil Nadu and make way for Jadeja, he learned a lot from the India international.READ MORE
Kazi Junaid Saifi and Abhimanyu Easwaran start of Bengal’s innings. Ashish Kumar has the new ball. Jharkhand only managed 173 yesterday and Bengal will first look to secure a first-innings lead and then build on it.
Parth Bhut walked out to bat when Saurashtra was reeling at 147 for 7. To make matters worse, the team lost another wicket - of Snell Patel (70, 131b, 11x4) - even before Bhut could settle down.
But the 24-year-old from Junagadh kept his calm, showed intent and went on to score his maiden first-class century (111 n.o., 155b, 11x4, 4x6), guiding Saurashtra to 303 against Punjab in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinals clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
-Shayan Acharya
Ricky Bhui’s 14th First-Class hundred ensured a commanding start for Andhra on Day 1 of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.
Captain Hanuma Vihari’s injury notwithstanding, a measured 190-run unbeaten partnership between Bhui (115 batting) and Karan Shinde (83 batting) placed Andhra on 262 for two at stumps.
-Lalith Kalidas
Kumar Suraj (89 n.o., 175b, 9x4) stood firm amidst challenges to score an unbeaten half-century and help Jharkhand put up 173 in its first innings on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Bengal at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.
Jharkhand struggled against Bengal’s competent pace quartet, in the absence of Saurabh Tiwary, who twisted his ankle during morning practice.
-Y.B. Sarangi
Speedster M. Venkatesh capped his First Class debut with a fine five-wicket haul (14-3-36-5) as Karnataka established a stranglehold on Uttarakhand on day one of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
Venkatesh found a place in the eleven only because V. Koushik was diagnosed with a back spasm on the morning of the match. But the pacer from Mysuru, who hails from a family with a deep interest in Carnatic classical music and also dabbled in it when young, buzzed around all innings to help dismiss Uttarakhand for a paltry 116.
By stumps, Karnataka openers R. Samarth (54 batting, 74b, 7x4) and Mayank Agarwal (65 batting, 86b, 9x4, 1x6) had wiped out Uttarakhand’s total and secured a seven-run lead.
N. Sudarshan
When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
Ranji Trophy quarterfinals will start from Tuesday, January 31 from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?
A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.
Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.