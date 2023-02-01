Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini taking you through Day 2 updates.

February 01, 2023 09:11
Saurashtra’s Parth Bhut emulates ‘idol’ Jadeja

Replacing Ravindra Jadeja, who is on national duty, Bhut stamped his class as he played fearless cricket, emulating his ‘idol’ Jadeja. Though he had to sit out for Saurashtra’s last game against Tamil Nadu and make way for Jadeja, he learned a lot from the India international.

February 01, 2023 09:05
BENGAL BATS

Kazi Junaid Saifi and Abhimanyu Easwaran start of Bengal’s innings. Ashish Kumar has the new ball. Jharkhand only managed 173 yesterday and Bengal will first look to secure a first-innings lead and then build on it.

February 01, 2023 09:01
A BIT OF A SETBACK FOR ANDHRA
February 01, 2023 09:00
ANDHRA IN COMMAND VS SAURASHTRA
January 31, 2023 23:32
Day 1 Recap - Saurashtra vs Punjab

Parth Bhut walked out to bat when Saurashtra was reeling at 147 for 7. To make matters worse, the team lost another wicket - of Snell Patel (70, 131b, 11x4) - even before Bhut could settle down.

But the 24-year-old from Junagadh kept his calm, showed intent and went on to score his maiden first-class century (111 n.o., 155b, 11x4, 4x6), guiding Saurashtra to 303 against Punjab in a Ranji Trophy quarterfinals clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

-Shayan Acharya

Ranji Trophy: Parth Bhut maiden First-Class ton puts Saurashtra in command on day 1

January 31, 2023 23:28
Day 1 Recap - Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra

Ricky Bhui’s 14th First-Class hundred ensured a commanding start for Andhra on Day 1 of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Captain Hanuma Vihari’s injury notwithstanding, a measured 190-run unbeaten partnership between Bhui (115 batting) and Karan Shinde (83 batting) placed Andhra on 262 for two at stumps.

-Lalith Kalidas

Ranji Trophy: Bhui-Shinde power Andhra to 262/2 despite Vihari’s injury on day 1

January 31, 2023 23:25
Day 1 Recap - Bengal vs Jharkhand

Kumar Suraj (89 n.o., 175b, 9x4) stood firm amidst challenges to score an unbeaten half-century and help Jharkhand put up 173 in its first innings on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Bengal at the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

Jharkhand struggled against Bengal’s competent pace quartet, in the absence of Saurabh Tiwary, who twisted his ankle during morning practice.

-Y.B. Sarangi

Ranji Trophy: Kumar Suraj holds firm for Jharkhand against Bengal

January 31, 2023 23:23
Day 1 Recap - Karnataka vs Uttarakhand

Speedster M. Venkatesh capped his First Class debut with a fine five-wicket haul (14-3-36-5) as Karnataka established a stranglehold on Uttarakhand on day one of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Venkatesh found a place in the eleven only because V. Koushik was diagnosed with a back spasm on the morning of the match. But the pacer from Mysuru, who hails from a family with a deep interest in Carnatic classical music and also dabbled in it when young, buzzed around all innings to help dismiss Uttarakhand for a paltry 116.

By stumps, Karnataka openers R. Samarth (54 batting, 74b, 7x4) and Mayank Agarwal (65 batting, 86b, 9x4, 1x6) had wiped out Uttarakhand’s total and secured a seven-run lead.

N. Sudarshan

Ranji Trophy: Debutant Venkatesh’s 5-wicket haul puts Karnataka in driving seat

January 31, 2023 23:18
