Day 2 Recap - Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra

Battling a fractured left forearm, Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari’s return as the last man stalled Madhya Pradesh’s momentum after it built a quick comeback on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.

Vihari’s staggering walk to the crease helped Andhra end its first-innings at 379, a ball after lunch. Furthermore, it silenced Madhya Pradesh which had reduced Andhra from 262 for two to 353 for nine, with an improved body language and vocal presence from the previous day. The visiting side, sans Vihari then hung Madhya Pradesh on 144 for four at stumps.

- Lalith Kalidas