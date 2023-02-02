Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. This is Dhruva Prasad and Abhishek Saini taking you through the updates on the third day.
Naman Dhir (131, 180b, 9x4, 7x6) and Prabhsimran Singh (126, 158b, 13x4, 3x6) scored gritty centuries as Punjab ended the second day’s play against Saurashtra at 327-5, with a slender lead of 24 runs.
- Shayan Acharya
Battling a fractured left forearm, Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari’s return as the last man stalled Madhya Pradesh’s momentum after it built a quick comeback on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.
Vihari’s staggering walk to the crease helped Andhra end its first-innings at 379, a ball after lunch. Furthermore, it silenced Madhya Pradesh which had reduced Andhra from 262 for two to 353 for nine, with an improved body language and vocal presence from the previous day. The visiting side, sans Vihari then hung Madhya Pradesh on 144 for four at stumps.
- Lalith Kalidas
Abhimanyu Easwaran (77, 154b, 10x4) and Sudip Gharami (68, 109b, 11x4) struck timely half-centuries as Bengal got to 238 for five to establish a 65-run first innings lead over Jharkhand on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.
Beginning its reply to Jharkhand’s 173, Bengal lost young southpaw Kazi Saifi cheaply, but benefitted from a 136-run stand between Abhimanyu and Gharami to secure a handy lead.
- Y.B. Sarangi
Shreyas Gopal scored his fifth First Class century (103 batting, 153b, 13x4, 1x6) as Karnataka took a mammoth 358-run lead to further tighten its grip on the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.
To the overnight total of 123 without loss, the home side added 351 runs on the second day. All four of Karnataka’s top-order batters threatened to reach the three-figure mark, but it was only Shreyas who showed the patience and discipline to make good on the promise.
- N. Sudarshan
