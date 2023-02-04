PUNJAB 129/5, NEEDS 123 RUNS TO WIN - LUNCH

Saurashtra spinners - Parth Bhut and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya - made an impact in the first session of final day’s play as Punjab found itself in a spot of bother, going into lunch at 129 for 5.

Chasing 252 - a tricky task on a surface that aided the spinners as the day progressed - Punjab resumed the proceedings at 52 for 2 with debutant Pukhraj Mann and nightwatchman Siddharth Kaul around.

But on the last ball of the fifth over, Bhut pitched it fuller outside off and even though Kaul defended it on the front-foot, he ended up getting an outside edge and was caught by Vishvarajsinh Jadeja at slip.

Though captain Mandeep Singh (29 not out) tried forging a stand with Mann, Dodiya and the seasoned Dharmendrasinh Jadeja troubled them. Soon after the visiting team crossed the 100-run mark, Mann was trapped in front by Dodiya. The young batter pressed forward to defend but was beaten by the turn as the ball thudded into his pad, and in the next over, Dharmendrasinh dented Punjab’s hopes further as Nehal Wadhera fell to a poor umpiring decision.

Dharmendrasinh got the ball to bounce unexpectedly and Wadhera shouldered arms, and the ball shot up. While it looked to have gone off his elbow on the way to the wicketkeeper, the on-field umpire raised his fingers, much to Punjab’s surprise.

The visiting team still needs 123 runs, while Saurashtra is just five wickets away from setting up a semifinal date with Karnataka.

- Shayan Acharya