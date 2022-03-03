Ranji Trophy LIVE Score updates, Round 3, Day 1: Mumbai, Saurashtra, Karnataka, TN face must-win matches

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

8:32am: Dhruva Prasad - The Railways team is in a huddle, gathering their thoughts after having drawn both games. They will need to go the distance this time, however. One of the match officials announces that you all are part of history today. Says this is the 5000th Ranji Trophy match. I leave the rest to the statisticians to figure out.

8:24am: J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: A very good morning from the IIT Chemplast Ground in Chennai. Pleasant conditions for what promises to be a crucial Group C contest. Both J&K and Railways are in with a chance to make it to the knockouts.

Group C standings

Pos. Team Pld W L D BP Pts 1 Karnataka 2 1 0 1 0 9 2 J&K 2 1 1 0 0 6 3 Railways 2 0 0 2 0 4 4 Puducherry 2 0 1 1 0 0

PREVIEW

The third round of India's premier red-ball competition begins today.

All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Goa in a must-win game in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will once again be in action.

READ: Pujara, Rahane demoted to Grade B in BCCI central contracts

Ahead of the day's play here are a few reads from the domestic circuit.



Schedule, Match Previews