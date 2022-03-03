Domestic Ranji Trophy LIVE Score updates, Round 3, Day 1: Mumbai, Saurashtra, Karnataka, TN face must-win matches Ranji Trophy 2022 Live cricket score online: All the cricket score updates from Mumbai v Odisha, Saurashtra vs Goa, and other matches from round 3, day 1. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 March, 2022 08:35 IST Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurashtra face a crucial test in their round three match against Goa from Thursday. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 March, 2022 08:35 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.8:32am: Dhruva Prasad - The Railways team is in a huddle, gathering their thoughts after having drawn both games. They will need to go the distance this time, however. One of the match officials announces that you all are part of history today. Says this is the 5000th Ranji Trophy match. I leave the rest to the statisticians to figure out. 8:24am: J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: A very good morning from the IIT Chemplast Ground in Chennai. Pleasant conditions for what promises to be a crucial Group C contest. Both J&K and Railways are in with a chance to make it to the knockouts. Group C standingsPos.TeamPldWLDBPPts1Karnataka2101092J&K2110063Railways2002044Puducherry201100 PREVIEWThe third round of India's premier red-ball competition begins today.All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Goa in a must-win game in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will once again be in action.READ: Pujara, Rahane demoted to Grade B in BCCI central contracts Ahead of the day's play here are a few reads from the domestic circuit.RELATED Shahbaz Nadeem hopeful of India comeback in home Tests Ranji Trophy: Prasidh Krishna continues to impress Ranji Trophy: Mumbai struggles for a reliable No. 3 Ranji Trophy: Kerala's Vathsal Govind brings solidity to batting line-up Ranji Trophy: Bengal seamer Akash Deep's need for speed Shams Mulani: Never felt I was only a white-ball bowler Ranji Trophy: Rohan Kunnummal and the never-ending hundreds Ranji Trophy: Baroda’s Vishnu Solanki to play third match despite losing father Ranji Trophy: Infrastructural boost by CAP a factor in Pondicherry’s success, say selectors Schedule, Match PreviewsTODAY'S MATCHESGujarat vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A, RajkotMadhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Elite Group A, Rajkot (PREVIEW)Bengal vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B, Cuttack (PREVIEW)Baroda vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B, BhubaneswarRailways vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C, Chennai (PREVIEW)Karnataka vs Pondicherry, Elite Group C, Chennai (PREVIEW)Mumbai vs Odisha, Elite Group D, Ahmedabad (PREVIEW)Saurashtra vs Goa, Elite Group D, AhmedabadRajasthan vs Services, Elite Group E, ThiruvananthapuramAndhra vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E, ThiruvananthapuramPunjab vs Tripura, Elite Group F, DelhiHimachal Pradesh vs Haryana, Elite Group F, DelhiUttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite Group G, GurgaonVidarbha vs Assam, Elite Group G, RohtakTamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Elite Group H, Guwahati (PREVIEW)Delhi vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H, GuwahatiNagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, KolkataBihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, KolkataManipur vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Kolkata