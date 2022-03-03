Domestic

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score updates, Round 3, Day 1: Mumbai, Saurashtra, Karnataka, TN face must-win matches

Ranji Trophy 2022 Live cricket score online: All the cricket score updates from Mumbai v Odisha, Saurashtra vs Goa, and other matches from round 3, day 1.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 03 March, 2022 08:35 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurashtra face a crucial test in their round three match against Goa from Thursday.   -  VIJAY SONEJI

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first day of the third round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

8:32am: Dhruva Prasad - The Railways team is in a huddle, gathering their thoughts after having drawn both games. They will need to go the distance this time, however. One of the match officials announces that you all are part of history today. Says this is the 5000th Ranji Trophy match. I leave the rest to the statisticians to figure out.

 

8:24am: J&K vs Railways | Dhruva Prasad: A very good morning from the IIT Chemplast Ground in Chennai. Pleasant conditions for what promises to be a crucial Group C contest. Both J&K and Railways are in with a chance to make it to the knockouts.

Group C standings

Pos.TeamPldWLDBPPts
1Karnataka210109
2J&K211006
3Railways200204
4Puducherry201100

 

PREVIEW

The third round of India's premier red-ball competition begins today.

All 38 teams will be in action, including defending champion Saurashtra, which squares off against Goa in a must-win game in Ahmedabad. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will once again be in action.

READ: Pujara, Rahane demoted to Grade B in BCCI central contracts

Ahead of the day's play here are a few reads from the domestic circuit.

Schedule, Match Previews

TODAY'S MATCHES

Gujarat vs Meghalaya, Elite Group A, Rajkot
Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Elite Group A, Rajkot (PREVIEW)

Bengal vs Chandigarh, Elite Group B, Cuttack (PREVIEW)
Baroda vs Hyderabad, Elite Group B, Bhubaneswar

Railways vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C, Chennai (PREVIEW)
Karnataka vs Pondicherry, Elite Group C, Chennai (PREVIEW)

Mumbai vs Odisha, Elite Group D, Ahmedabad (PREVIEW)
Saurashtra vs Goa, Elite Group D, Ahmedabad

Rajasthan vs Services, Elite Group E, Thiruvananthapuram
Andhra vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group E, Thiruvananthapuram

Punjab vs Tripura, Elite Group F, Delhi
Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana, Elite Group F, Delhi

Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite Group G, Gurgaon
Vidarbha vs Assam, Elite Group G, Rohtak

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand, Elite Group H, Guwahati (PREVIEW)
Delhi vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group H, Guwahati

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Kolkata
Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Kolkata
Manipur vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Kolkata