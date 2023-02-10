Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Semifinals Day 3: Trouble continues for MP as Iyer departs for 7; Sheldon nears century for Saurashtra vs Karnataka

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy semifinal. This is Pranay Rajiv and Mayank taking you through the updates on the third day.
Captain departs on seven as Shahbaz Ahmed found him plumb in front of the wicket. He bowls a quicker one, drifted a little after pitching and Shrivastava tried to defend it but misses the line. Ahmed gets his first as Madhya Pradesh is now five down. Shrivastava lbw b Shahbaz Ahmed 7(37) [4s-1]
MP 89/5 in vs 47 OVERS VS BENGAL 438
Vasavada gets off his mark after 24 balls. At the other end, Sheldon Jackson continues to motor on with boundaries across the field.
Mayank Agarwal brings on Shreyas Gopal to break Jackson’s momentum, but with not much success.
The Saurashtra batter enters his 80s.
Saransh Jain has led MP close to 100 with his 86-ball 34, while Aditya Shrivastava is taking his time in a difficult situation as he is playing on 24-ball seven. Bengal 85 for four down as we are heading for a drinks break.
UPDATE FROM VENUE
Sheldon Jackson has looked at ease this morning. Seems to have so much time to play the shots. Karnataka not helping itself by continuing to drop catches. Now Manish Pandey lets go of one at leg slip off Arpit Vasavada, with K. Gowtham the bowlerN SUDARSHAN
Sheldon Jackson seems to be batting on another pitch. He has way too much time to pick a back-of-length delivery from Koushik, before crashing it to through covers for a four.
Another four, this time with an edge, gets Jackson to his half-century. Saurashtra will be hoping he will build on this, for it to get close to Karnataka’s total.
Saurashtra 109-3 in 43 overs vs Karnataka
Mukesh Kumar bowls an inswinger that was drifting in quickly and hits the pad since Shrivastava was late with his shot. Mukesh contends he has a wicket as it is a close call, but umpire Anil Chaudhary signals inside edge. However, the replays show no bat involved. Big miss for Mukesh!
MP 77/4 IN 39 OVERS VS BENGAL 438
Kaverappa continues to torment Saurashtra.
Skipper Arpit Vasavada, the new batter, is his next target.
Kaverappa surprises him with a bouncer and it crashes off his helmet into the hands of slips, leading to loud appeals from the Karnataka side. No response from the umpire.
Slow going for the away side to start Day 3.
After two early hiccups, Anubhav Agarwal joined by captain Aditya Shrivastava will look to slow things down for MP as the fast-bowling trio of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Ishan Porel are dominating the passage of play for Bengal. Madhya Pradesh has only managed 18 runs since the morning. 36 gone, MP 74 for four.
WHAT A WICKET! If Mukesh’s delivery was unplayable, Akash Deep’s delivery is out of this world. Akash pitched in the middle line, and the ball stayed low, rolled below the knee, and crashed into the stumps. He gets Patidar for a duck! Patidar appears perplexed as the fourth wicket falls for Madhya Pradesh. This is quality bowling in tandem from Akash and Mukesh. Rajat Patidar b Akash Deep 0(2)
MP 60/4 IN 31.4 OVERS VS BENGAL
Koushik capitalises on the pressure imparted by Kaverappa.
Desai premeditated an outswinger, only to find the ball jagging back in. The ball strikes his front pad and the umpire shows no hesitation in signalling him out.
Harvik Desai lbw b Koushik 33 (106b 4x4 0x6 )
Mukesh Kumar looks dangerous in these conditions against, both Anubhav Agarwal and Saransh Jain. He starts with a solid tight line over to cramp the batters.
It was followed by Akash Deep, a typical outswing bowler with control and decent pace, who hit a fuller length to Saransh Jain, which was played with caution to mitigate the initial movement.
Mukesh returned to Anubhav with an unplayable delivery. He completely misjudged the line and was caught off guard by the late swing. Mukesh kept the same line for the rest of the over and eventually got the wicket he was after. Good length ball nicked past the bat and caught behind. What a great way to start the day! Anubhav Agarwal c Abishek Porel b Mukesh Kumar 5(15) [4s-1]
MP 59/3 IN 31 OVERS VS BENGAL
Kaverappa finding the necessary amount of swing to make lives difficult for the Saurashtra batters.
Sheldon Jackson executes a glorious cover drive of Koushik for four to keep things moving.
But his partner Harvik Desai has not had the greatest start, with Kaverappa beating his outside edge on multiple occasions.
Mukesh Kumar with the first over of Day 3 as Bengal looks for making further inroads into a struggling MP.
Anubhav Agarwal and Saransh Jain will be looking to get through a tricky first few overs.
Karnataka bowlers will be looking to exploit the most out of the early conditions on Day 3.
Harvik Desai didn’t have the greatest of starts, but he has consolidated ever since. Sheldon Jackson was fluent from the go, smashing six boundaries already.
- Karnataka - 407/10 vs Saurashtra - 76/2 in 30 overs*
- Bengal - 438/10 vs Madhya Pradesh - 56/2 in 28 overs*
A disciplined seam attack and fighting knocks from Abishek Porel (51, 102b, 8x4) and Manoj Tiwary (42, 129b, 5x4) helped Bengal establish a stranglehold over Madhya Pradesh on the second day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
The host stares at a 382-run deficit after losing openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri, who looked well-set during their 27-run vigil.-Dhruva Prasad
An imperious double ton by Mayank Agarwal put Karnataka firmly in control of the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Saurashtra at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.
From an overnight 110, the skipper finished on 249 (429b, 28x4, 5x6) to take the hosts’ total to 407. If he had not been the last man to be dismissed – run out by Sheldon Jackson – he would have become only the second Karnataka opener to have carried his bat in the competition after K.L. Rahul (vs. Uttar Pradesh, 2013/14).-N. Sudarshan
When to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
Ranji Trophy semifinals will start from Wednesday, February 8 from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022/23 on TV?
A select number of tournament matches are being telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD. The telecast also provides updates and scores from all matches at regular intervals.
Where to live stream Ranji Trophy 2022/23?
The streaming of the Ranji Trophy matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app.