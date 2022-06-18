Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS Semifinals, Day 5: Mumbai to meet Madhya Pradesh in final

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru.

RANJI TROPHY COMMENTARY:

Mumbai vs UP: Ranji Trophy 2022: Mumbai qualifies for 47th final

Bengal vs MP: Ranji Trophy 2022: Madhya Pradesh qualifies for first final since 1998-99

The stumps are in place. Mower is being employed. Play to start at 1.15pm #RanjiTrophy #MUMvUP @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/YFh5Hl4nfn — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 18, 2022

DAY 5, Lunch Scores Bengal vs MP: Bengal 128/5 in 50 overs (Easwaran 74*, Shahbaz 9*) - needs 222 runs to win Mumbai vs UP: Mumbai 449/4 in 140 overs (Sarfaraz 23*, Mulani 10*) - leads by 662 runs

Bengal vs MP: Ayan: Bengal's plan seems to be for Easwaran and Shahbaz to try and play till tea and then assess where they stand in terms of the run chase. Easwaran has been busier of the two vs spin and is approaching a 100 . Shahbaz has played the odd sweep but has preferred padding away the spinners when they landed the ball outside off or leg stump. This is Bengal's last recognised pair, so MP will believe one more wicket here and they can march on for an outright win.

After inspecting the outfield, the match officials are involved in a fairly long chat with both the captains. Not very positive outcome. Lunch has been called and the next inspection is at 12.25 pm #MUMvUP #RanjiTrophy @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/zx5MPB05OW — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 18, 2022

Bengal vs MP: Ayan says: Bengal has 83 overs to chase down the remaining 254 runs. Huge session coming up for both teams. 1st session: 10:45 to 11:45 2nd session: 12:25 to 14:55 3rd session: 15:15 to 17:15.

UPDATE: Day 5 to start at 10:45 am.



The ground staff brought out

three super soppers to dry the outfield. #SF1 #RanjiTrophy #MPvsBEN pic.twitter.com/KfONp4AJO4 — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 18, 2022

The next inspection is at 11.30 am #RanjiTrophy #MUMvUP pic.twitter.com/4BeknQNh4q — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 18, 2022

Bengal vs MP: UPDATE: Another inspection in Alur at 10:15 am IST. The sun is out but the super sopper is still hard at work square of the wicket on the off side

Mumbai vs UP: Amol - The start of the last day's play of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at Just Cricket Academy delayed due to wet outfield. Inspection at 10 am.

Good morning from Day 5 of the #RanjiTrophy #SF1 between MP, Bengal. Heavy rain overnight means we could have a delayed start in Alur. Nothing substantial. Sun's out. As SF draws to a close, massive props to ground staff members who've ensured play begins as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/8JYCI51Yl4 — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) June 18, 2022

DAY 4, STUMPS SCORES Mumbai vs UP: Mumbai 449/4 in 140 overs (Sarfaraz 23*, Mulani 10*) - leads by 662 runs Bengal vs MP: Bengal 96/4 in 37 overs (Easwaran 52*, Majumdar 8*) - needs 254 to win

RELATED

Playing XIs

TOSS: Bengal vs MP: Madhya Pradesh won the Toss, opts to bat. Playing XIs Bengal - Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abhishek Raman, Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Abhishek Porel (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Sayan Mondal, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Madhya Pradesh - Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gourav Yadav TOSS: Mumbai vs UP: Uttar Pradesh won the Toss, opts to field. Playing XIs Mumbai - Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi UP - Karan Sharma (c), Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal

RANJI TROPHY SEMIFINALS - SCHEDULE, VENUE, TIMINGS, WHERE TO WATCH