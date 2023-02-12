Domestic

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Semifinals Day 5: MP needs 548 to win, Saurashtra near final spot

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Catch the Live score, updates, commentary and highlights from day 4 of the semifinals played between Saurashtra vs Karnataka and Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   12 February, 2023 09:40 IST
Arpit Vasavada’s double century put Saurashtra in a winning position against Karnataka.

Arpit Vasavada’s double century put Saurashtra in a winning position against Karnataka. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Ranji Trophy semifinal. This is Pranay Rajiv and Mayank taking you through the updates on the fifth day.

February 12, 2023 09:39
Karnataka trying to being this game back to life.

Shreyas Gopal and Nikin Jose begin the final day for Karnataka against Saurashtra.

The home side needs to score quickly if it wants to make it to the final right now. Its hopes will rest mostly on the young shoulders of Jose, who was at his elegant best yesterday.

February 12, 2023 09:35
BEN 279 ALL-OUT!

Avesh Khan wraps the Bengal innings in just four balls. He bowls a fuller-length delivery, trapping Ishan Porel in front of the wicket for lbw. Bengal ends its second innings on 279 runs which means Madhya Pradesh will have to chase 548 runs with barely 88 overs left in the game if it wants to reach the final. Ishan Porel lbw b Avesh Khan 1 (26b 0x4 0x6)

BEN 279 VS MP 170 & BEN 438; MP NEEDS 548 RUNS TO WIN

February 12, 2023 09:07
MP vs Bengal Day 4 Recap - Dhruva Prasad

Madhya Pradesh found itself buried under a mountain of runs, courtesy of Pradipta Pramanik’s (60 batting, 101b, 3x4, 5x6) blistering rearguard and Anustup Majumdar’s (80, 219b, 7x4) resolute knock, as Bengal extended its lead to a mammoth 547 on the penultimate day of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

It was already a case of too little too late for Madhya Pradesh when Saransh Jain (six for 103) dented the lower-order and gave the sprinkling of home fans something to cheer about.

READ MORE
February 12, 2023 09:05
Karnataka vs Saurashtra Day 4 Recap - N Sudarshan

Arpit Vasavada all but batted Karnataka out of the Ranji Trophy semifinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The skipper, who had played the rescue act on day three with Sheldon Jackson, gave his innings a match-winning halo on day four. The 34-year-old’s second First Class double-ton (202, 406b, 21x4, 1x6) helped Saurashtra take a first-innings lead of 120 after being 43 runs shy at the day’s start.

READ MORE
February 12, 2023 08:39
DAY 4 - SCORES AT STUMPS
  • BENGAL 279/9 & 438 VS MADHYA PRADESH 170; BENGAL LEADS BY 547 RUNS
  • KARNATAKA 123/4 & 407 VS SAURASHTRA 527; KARNATAKA LEADS BY 3 RUNS
February 12, 2023 08:39
