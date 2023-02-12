Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Semifinals Day 5: MP needs 548 to win, Saurashtra near final spot

BEN 279 ALL-OUT!

Avesh Khan wraps the Bengal innings in just four balls. He bowls a fuller-length delivery, trapping Ishan Porel in front of the wicket for lbw. Bengal ends its second innings on 279 runs which means Madhya Pradesh will have to chase 548 runs with barely 88 overs left in the game if it wants to reach the final. Ishan Porel lbw b Avesh Khan 1 (26b 0x4 0x6)

BEN 279 VS MP 170 & BEN 438; MP NEEDS 548 RUNS TO WIN