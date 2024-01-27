MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Tanmay triple ton helps Hyderabad take massive lead vs AP; Jagadeesan powers TN to 110-run lead vs Chandigarh

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score Today: Catch the highlights and updates from Day 2 of the Round 4 matches of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

Updated : Jan 27, 2024 08:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal in action.
Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G / The Hindu

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of day 2 of Round 4 Ranji Trophy matches.
  • January 27, 2024 08:31
    Day 1 scores

    Bengal 242/4 vs Assam 

    Nagaland 25/5 vs Sikkim 173

    Andhra 277/4 vs Chhattisgarh

    Jharkhand 10/3 vs Vidarbha 204

    Himachal Pradesh 80/1 vs Odisha 138 

    Karnataka 241/8 vs Tripura 

    J & K 359/4 vs Baroda

    Tamil Nadu 221/1 vs Chandigarh 111

    Kerala 203/9 vs Bihar

    Madhya Pradesh 224/7 vs Pondicherry

    Railways 313 vs Gujarat 

    Punjab 95/4 vs Goa 104 

    Uttar Pradesh 53/1 vs Mumbai 198

    Rajasthan 74/3 vs Manipur

    Services 274/4 vs Saurashtra

    Uttarakhand 98/4 vs Delhi 147

    Mizoram 342/7 vs Meghalaya

    Haryana 87/5 vs Maharashtra

    Hyderabad 529/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 172

  • January 27, 2024 08:05
    Streaming/telecast information

    Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere

