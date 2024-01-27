- January 27, 2024 08:31Day 1 scores
Bengal 242/4 vs Assam
Nagaland 25/5 vs Sikkim 173
Andhra 277/4 vs Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand 10/3 vs Vidarbha 204
Himachal Pradesh 80/1 vs Odisha 138
Karnataka 241/8 vs Tripura
J & K 359/4 vs Baroda
Tamil Nadu 221/1 vs Chandigarh 111
Kerala 203/9 vs Bihar
Madhya Pradesh 224/7 vs Pondicherry
Railways 313 vs Gujarat
Punjab 95/4 vs Goa 104
Uttar Pradesh 53/1 vs Mumbai 198
Rajasthan 74/3 vs Manipur
Services 274/4 vs Saurashtra
Uttarakhand 98/4 vs Delhi 147
Mizoram 342/7 vs Meghalaya
Haryana 87/5 vs Maharashtra
Hyderabad 529/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 172
- January 27, 2024 08:05Streaming/telecast information
Select matches of Round 4 of Ranji Trophy will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The matches will not be telecast anywhere
Latest on Sportstar
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Tanmay triple ton helps Hyderabad take massive lead vs AP; Jagadeesan powers TN to 110-run lead vs Chandigarh
- IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 421/7, leads England by 175 runs; streaming info
- FA Cup 2023-24: Ake’s late goal sends Man City into fifth round, Chelsea held
- Manchester United won’t sign striker due to FFP, says Ten Hag
- Australian Open 2024: Sabalenka bids for repeat title against China’s ‘Queen Wen’
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE