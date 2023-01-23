Domestic

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Points Table: Standings ahead of seventh round

Here is the Ranji Trophy 2022/23 points table and standings for elite groups ahead of the seventh round.

Team Sportstar
23 January, 2023 16:43 IST
23 January, 2023 16:43 IST
Ravindra Jadeja will lead Saurashtra in the last group-stage round of the Ranji Trophy from Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja will lead Saurashtra in the last group-stage round of the Ranji Trophy from Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Here is the Ranji Trophy 2022/23 points table and standings for elite groups ahead of the seventh round.

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season has seen six rounds of fixtures completed. The seventh and final group round will now be played from 24th January to 27th January.

After six rounds, Bengal, Saurashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the only teams to have confirmed a berth in the last-eight stage. This leaves four places up for grabs.

The top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals after the seventh round. Meanwhile, the Plate Group final between Bihar and Patna will begin on Wednesday in Patna. The two Plate finalists will be promoted to the Elite group for the 2023-24 season, while the bottom two teams of all the four Elite groups combined - factoring in both points and quotient - will be relegated.

Here is how the points table looks:

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us