Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Points Table: Standings ahead of seventh round

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season has seen six rounds of fixtures completed. The seventh and final group round will now be played from 24th January to 27th January.

After six rounds, Bengal, Saurashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the only teams to have confirmed a berth in the last-eight stage. This leaves four places up for grabs.

The top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals after the seventh round. Meanwhile, the Plate Group final between Bihar and Patna will begin on Wednesday in Patna. The two Plate finalists will be promoted to the Elite group for the 2023-24 season, while the bottom two teams of all the four Elite groups combined - factoring in both points and quotient - will be relegated.

Here is how the points table looks: