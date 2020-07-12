Cricket Domestic Domestic Vinay Kumar's one-year stint with Puducherry ends Vinay stated that he parted ways with Puducherry by mutual consent, and that he is yet to take a call on whom he will next represent. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 12 July, 2020 18:30 IST With uncertainty surrounding the start of the domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vinay explained that he will take a wait and watch approach before finalising his next move. - Prashant Nakwe Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 12 July, 2020 18:30 IST All-rounder Vinay Kumar's one-year stint with Puducherry came to an end, with Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) naming Sheldon Jackson, Paras Dogra and Pankaj Singh as the outstation players for the side this year. Former Rajasthan and India pacer Pankaj, who played for Puducherry in 2018-19, returns to replace Vinay.Vinay stated that he parted ways with Puducherry by mutual consent, and that he is yet to take a call on whom he will next represent. READ: Sheldon Jackson parts ways with Saurashtra, moves to Puducherry“My contract with Puducherry expired at the end of our Ranji Trophy campaign. We parted ways by mutual consent,” Vinay stated.With uncertainty surrounding the start of the domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vinay explained that he will take a wait and watch approach. “I haven’t yet thought about my future plans. Due to COVID-19, we don’t even know when the season will start. My priorityright now is to stay safe. When things return to normal, I will see which State team I can join,” the 36-year-old said. A CAP official explained, "Pankaj Singh is one of the best bowlers in domestic cricket, and someone who has played for us already. He still has good pace and is always consistent. He knows how to do well in this competition.”ALSO READ| Domestic cricketers step forward with community service during coronavirus pandemicVinay had a successful run with Puducherry, taking 45 wickets from 9 Ranji Trophy matches. With the bat, he hit three fifties and recorded an average of 31.77. The former Karnataka skipper was effective in the limited-overs matches as well.(With inputs from S. Dipak Ragav) Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos