Vinay Kumar's one-year stint with Puducherry ends

All-rounder Vinay Kumar's one-year stint with Puducherry came to an end, with Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP) naming Sheldon Jackson, Paras Dogra and Pankaj Singh as the outstation players for the side this year. Former Rajasthan and India pacer Pankaj, who played for Puducherry in 2018-19, returns to replace Vinay.



Vinay stated that he parted ways with Puducherry by mutual consent, and that he is yet to take a call on whom he will next represent.

“My contract with Puducherry expired at the end of our Ranji Trophy campaign. We parted ways by mutual consent,” Vinay stated.



With uncertainty surrounding the start of the domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vinay explained that he will take a wait and watch approach. “I haven’t yet thought about my future plans. Due to COVID-19, we don’t even know when the season will start. My priority

right now is to stay safe. When things return to normal, I will see which State team I can join,” the 36-year-old said.



A CAP official explained, "Pankaj Singh is one of the best bowlers in domestic cricket, and someone who has played for us already. He still has good pace and is always consistent. He knows how to do well in this competition.”

Vinay had a successful run with Puducherry, taking 45 wickets from 9 Ranji Trophy matches. With the bat, he hit three fifties and recorded an average of 31.77. The former Karnataka skipper was effective in the limited-overs matches as well.



(With inputs from S. Dipak Ragav)