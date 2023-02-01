Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Naman, Prabhsimran centuries give Punjab 1st innings lead against Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy: Punjab openers came out with an aggressive mindset and played quality shots to put pressure on the Saurashtra bowlers.

Shayan Acharya
RAJKOT 01 February, 2023 17:57 IST
RAJKOT 01 February, 2023 17:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Punjab openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir scored centuries against Saurashtra in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy.

FILE PHOTO: Punjab openers, Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir scored centuries against Saurashtra in the quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: Punjab Cricket Association

Ranji Trophy: Punjab openers came out with an aggressive mindset and played quality shots to put pressure on the Saurashtra bowlers.

Naman Dhir (131, 180b, 9x4, 7x6) and Prabhsimran Singh (126, 158b, 13x4, 3x6) scored gritty centuries as Punjab ended the second day’s play against Saurashtra at 327-5, with a slender lead of 24 runs.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy: Parth Bhut maiden First-Class ton puts Saurashtra in command on day 1

In a Ranji Trophy quarterfinals clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, Punjab resumed the proceedings at 3-0, and on a surface that offered little help to the bowlers in the first session, Dhir and Prabhsimran forged an opening partnership of 212 runs.

Both the openers came out with an aggressive mindset and played quality shots to put pressure on the Saurashtra bowlers. In the absence of Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani and Chetan Sakariya failed to make an impact as Prabhsimran cut and drove fluently.

Initially, Dhir held fort at the other end, but as the day progressed, he stepped up and hit nine boundaries and seven sixes to put his team in command. Though spinners Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2-82) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (2 for 58) claimed four wickets in the second and third sessions, Prabhsimran dominated them in the first couple of hours, hammering a flurry of boundaries.

The 22-year-old Prabhsimran started his Ranji Trophy campaign this season with a 202 against Chandigarh and scored 55 against Tripura in the third game. Thereafter, he had scores of 43, 4, 20, 31, and 13. But he brought up his third first-class century when it mattered the most for his team.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra’s Parth Bhut emulates ‘idol’ Jadeja in rescue act

However, things slowly changed in the second session as Parth Bhut got the breakthrough. Attempting a slog sweep, Prabhsimran got a top edge, and Chetan Sakariya made no mistake at the long on.

Thereafter, Punjab lost a few quick wickets as debutant Pukhraj Mann, coming in for Abhishek Sharma, fell for a solitary run, and shortly after tea, the seasoned Dharmendrasinh struck, dismissing the settled Dhir.

Dhir tried to clear the ball over the long-on boundary but mistimed it. Dodiya, stationed at the fence, dashed to his right to collect the catch on the run.

In the third session, however, Saurashtra spinners bounced back and claimed the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh and Nehal Wadhera in quick succession.

With three wickets in quick succession, Punjab suddenly looked jittery, but captain Mandeep Singh (39 n.o., 120b, 3x4) remained calm and built a 35-run stand with Anmol Malhotra to ensure there were no further slip-ups.

Scoreboard:
Saurashtra (1st innings): 303
Punjab (1st innings): Prabhsimran Singh c Sakariya b Bhut 126, Naman Dhir c Dodhiya b Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 131, Pukhraj Mann c Patel b Dodiya 1, Mandeep Singh not out 39, Anmolpreet Singh c Dharmendrasinh Jadeja b Dodiya 9, Nehal Wadhera c Vasavada b Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4, Anmol Malhotra not out 16.
Extras: (lb-1); Total: (in 91 overs, 5 wkts) 327
Fall of wickets: 1-212, 2-223, 3-266, 4-287, 5- 292.
Saurashtra Bowling: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 28-5-82-2, Sakaria 12-0-54-0, Jani 7-0-24-0, Mankad 7-0-26-0, Dodiya 14-2-58-2, Bhut 23-1-82-1.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us