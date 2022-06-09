Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day 4 LIVE Score Updates: Mumbai declares, Uttarakhand needs 795 to win

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals in Bengaluru.

RANJI TROPHY LIVE COMMENTARY

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh | Lalith tweets: FIVE WICKETS for Kumar Kartikeya! Cleans up the new batter Sanvir Singh for nought. MP nearing the finish line. Punjab 155/7 in 58 overs.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh | Lalith updates: First wicket of the morning for MP. Siddarth Kaul is stumped off Saransh Jain's bowling. Punjab 148/6 in 55 overs.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand | Here's Amol: Dhawal Kulkarni has been on a roll in the morning. He first gets one away to shape in and then move to castle Kamal Singh, then gets swings one into Jay Bista to make it a pair for the Uttarakhand captain. Chandela and Bist have survived since then. 15/2.

Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh | Lalith: Kumar Kartikeya aims to spin MP to the win over Punjab on Day 4 at Alur (3). Madhya Pradesh within touching distance of the semis.

Will Bengal wrap this up today or bat again after getting a huge first innings lead, which is imminent? There was a layer of grey clouds with a slight drizzle in some parts of the city early morning, but looks bright and clear here now. #RanjiTrophy #BENvJHA pic.twitter.com/BJDmMI6PDs — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) June 9, 2022

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand | Amol: Mumbai has formally declared at 261/3. Can Uttarakhand put up a better show in its essay and chase 796?

STUMPS, DAY 3

1. Uttar Pradesh (155 all out & 213/5) beats Karnataka (253 all out & 114 all out)

2. Punjab 120/5 in 47 overs (Kaul 16*, Malhotra 10*) trails by 58 runs vs Madhya Pradesh

3. Jharkhand 139/5 in 45 overs (Singh 17*, Roy 1*) trail by 634 runs vs Bengal

4. Mumbai 261/3 in 58 overs ( Jaffer 17*, Parkar 6*) lead by 794 runs vs Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, became the first side to reach the semifinals of the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy with a thumping five wickets win over Karnataka.

On Day 4, Bengal would like to bowl out Jharkhand as early as possible to take a massive lead. After posting 773 for 7, pacer Sayan Mondal scalped three wickets while Shahbaz Ahmed took a couple to reduce Jharkhand to 139 for 5 at stumps on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the game between Punjab and Madhya Pradesh is drifting towards an exciting finish, with the former trailing by 58 runs after the fall of five wickets.

Mumbai, on the other hand, continues to pile misery on Uttarakhand bowlers as its lead has now reached 794. Mumbai is likely to declare its second innings in the first session and allow its bowlers to take the side to the semifinals.