Suryakumar Yadav: Railways outclassed us in all departments

Railways stunned Mumbai by 10 wickets in its own backyard in the Ranji Trophy fixture here on Friday. Riding on Karn Sharma’s hundred, the side took a lead of 152 and restricted the host to 198 in their second innings.

Railways chased down the target, 47, in 11.4 overs on day three morning.

“We are very happy. For the first time in history, Railways has defeated Mumbai, that too in Mumbai. When I played, my dream was to take five to seven wickets against Mumbai.

“There is a saying ‘Jangal mein nacha mor, kisne dekha’ (who takes notice of the peacock’s dance in a jungle). [Sunil] Gavaskar sir, Sachin [Tendulkar] will read the papers and it has an impact. Performance against Mumbai in Mumbai matters,” Railways coach Harvinder Singh couldn’t contain his excitement.

Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav gave full credit to the opponent. “They outclassed us in all departments. They actually bowled really well. Karn played a fantastic knock. I am disappointed, so is the team.” he said.