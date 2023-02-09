Mayank Agarwal scores double hundred against Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy semifinal

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal scored a double century against Saurashtra, to put his side in the driver’s seat in the second semifinal of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Thursday.

Agarwal fought a lone battle for the home side as he took on the potent Saurashtra attack, which had reduced Karnataka to 112-5 in the first day.

Along with Srinivas Sharath, who is currently the second-highest scorer for Karnataka in this innings with 66, Agarwal rebuild his side back into a fighting position.

After Sharath’s departure, the 31-year-old teamed up with lower-order batter Vidwath Kaverappa to push his side beyond 350 and take himself to the double century landmark.

More to follow