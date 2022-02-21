The classy touch of B. Indrajith, a fan of Mahela Jayawardene

B. Indrajith's batsmanship is all about class with the lightness of feet, the soft touch of the willow, the delicately placed shots and timing. The ethereal 117 against Delhi in Ranji Trophy under pressure was indeed a classy knock.

“I try to find the angles with my shots to pierce the gaps. For instance, striking between mid-off and cover or stroking to the right of mid-wicket,” Indrajith told Sportstar on Monday.

Plenty of thought goes behind his batting while defending as well as attacking. And from a young age, his coach S. Balaji told him to use his feet if the ball was flighted.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding in first-class cricket. In 54 matches, he has 3,509 runs at an average of 51.60. Arguably, the finest batsman against spin in the domestic circuit - the flick is his favourite stroke - Indrajith handles pace with confidence with his horizontal bat strokes.

Growing up, Sachin Tendulkar was a batsman he admired. “I also like Mahela Jayawardene, a touch player,” he revealed.

Queried about his crucial century partnership with the belligerent Shahrukh Khan against Delhi, Indrajith said, “Shahrukh, by his standards, took some time initially. We were not thinking about the lead. We spoke about taking it session by session.”

Indrajith continued. “Then things started to happen. Shahrukh went ballistic. And we crossed 400 runs in a day to take the lead. It was sensational stuff.”

Indrajith is looking forward to his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. “I am finally in an IPL team after some disappointments in the past. I am developing my power game. I have kept wickets in the TNPL."

The sharp Indrajith is a fine catcher at slip. “You need reflexes, hand-eye coordination, anticipation and the ability to concentrate for long periods. Standing at slip can be very tiring mentally,” he said.

The classy Indrajith has his foot on the accelerator on the cricketing highway.