Ranji Trophy: Attritional opening day sees Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra share the honours

The pace of the run-getting was slow. The runs have to be earned, not given away. The Saurashtra bowling was disciplined. And the fielding was sharp. The Tamil Nadu batters decided to grind the attack but could not consolidate on starts. Their temperament came under the scanner.

At stumps of day one in the Ranji Trophy duel between Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra, the host, electing to bat, was 183 for four at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

B. Indrajith (45, 141b, 4x4) and Vijay Shankar (11) were at the crease.

Much focus was on Ravindra Jadeja’s knee and the Saurashtra skipper bowled with control and fielded with agility to send the right signals.

For the host, left-handed opener Sai Sudharsan was all focus as he played close to the body, used his feet, and played with a straight blade.

During his second wicket partnership of 81 in 215 deliveries with B. Aparajith, Sai cut out the flair, but was balanced going forward or back.

Just when he seemed on course to bigger things, Sai (45, 122b, 4x4) stepped out to off-spinner Yuvraj Dodiya only to be stumped.

Aparajith, an attractive bat, reined in his natural instincts for the broad defensive blade. Yet, he conjured two cover-drives on one knee to remind us of his stroke-making ability. However, Aparajith (45, 132b, 5x4) self-destructed taking a fatal swipe at left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja. For both Sai and Aparajith, it was hard work wasted.

B. Indrajith batted with responsibility, his footwork an ally on a pitch offering turn. And his timing of a cover-drive was exquisite.

Pace bowling all-rounder Chirag Jani, lively with away movement on a pitch with a light coating of green, impressed. He combined with ’keeper Harvik Desai to send back opener N. Jagadeesan.

Later in the day, Jani, bowling with rhythm and releasing from a semi side-on position, angled one across Pradosh Ranjan Paul (19). The southpaw opened the bat face to be held at gully.