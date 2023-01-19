Vidarbha bowled out Gujarat for 54 runs in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday to defend a target of 73, the lowest total defended in the tournament’s history.

The previous record was held by Bihar, which defended 78 against Delhi in 1948/49. Bihar had bowled out Delhi for 48 in that innings.

Aditya Sarvate starred with the ball for Vidarbha and ended with figures of 6/17 to help his team win by 18 runs.

Vidarbha, opting to bat first, was bundled out for 74. Gujarat eked out a 182-run lead in the first innings, courtesy Aarya Desai’s 88-run knock. Vidarbha then scored 254 in its second innings to set a target of 73. Gujarat ended day two on six runs for the loss of one wicket.

On Thursday, the downfall started with Desai, who fell with the team’s total at 17 in the ninth over. Gujarat lost the next seven wickets for 26 runs. Sarvate then ended Umang’s 29-ball rearguard to seal the victory for Vidarbha. Harsh Dubey took three wickets.

Siddharth Desai offered some resistance with 18 off 47 but could not see Gujarat across the line.

Vidarbha now has 19 points in Elite Group C and has overtaken Gujarat and the Railways. It is level on points with second-placed Punjab, which is playing against Madhya Pradesh.