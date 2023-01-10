Ranji Trophy: Karnataka’s fastest bowler Vyshak credits Mithun, former coach’s taunt for recent rise

Vyshak Vijaykumar has been on fire for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy this season. The fast bowler has picked up 21 wickets, including a match-winning five-for against Chhattisgarh in the previous match.

On Tuesday, Vyshak rattled Rajasthan with a four-wicket haul in the first essay. Vyshak is the quickest bowler in the Karnataka side, and has now added accuracy to his arsenal. Vyshak has all the traits of a natural speedster.

Until some years ago, however, Vyshak considered himself a batter.

Also Read Ranji Trophy: Karnataka pacers bundle out Rajasthan for 129 on opening day

“In my junior days, I was primarily a batter who could bowl slow-medium. When I was 18, Raman sir, my coach at Basavanagudi Cricket Academy, indirectly motivated me at the nets by saying ‘you can’t bowl fast’. When he told me I couldn’t bowl fast, that triggered me. That’s where my journey as a pacer started,” Vyshak said here.

On his recent good run, Vyshak said, “At practice, I try to hit the right areas. It has been paying off.”

Vyshak did a lot of work with former Karnataka and India fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun in the off-season. The inputs from the senior man helped Vyshak no end.

“I didn’t bowl well in the first game of last year’s Ranji Trophy. Mithun told me not to worry about it, and that I should continue to try and bowl quick. Mithun worked on my action, run up, and my mental aspect as well - how to go about it when the wicket is flat, how to bowl in different conditions. He is a legend, and he has done wonders for Karnataka for a long time. That helped me a lot,” Vyshak said.