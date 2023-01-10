Domestic

Ranji Trophy: Karnataka’s fastest bowler Vyshak credits Mithun, former coach’s taunt for recent rise

Vyshak worked with former Karnataka and India fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun in the off-season and said his journey as a pacer started when his coach, when he was 18, told him ‘you can’t bowl fast’.

Ashwin Achal
BENGALURU 10 January, 2023 18:57 IST
BENGALURU 10 January, 2023 18:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Vyshak is the quickest bowler in the Karnataka side, and has now added accuracy to his arsenal. Vyshak has all the traits of a natural speedster.

FILE PHOTO: Vyshak is the quickest bowler in the Karnataka side, and has now added accuracy to his arsenal. Vyshak has all the traits of a natural speedster. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU

Vyshak worked with former Karnataka and India fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun in the off-season and said his journey as a pacer started when his coach, when he was 18, told him ‘you can’t bowl fast’.

Vyshak Vijaykumar has been on fire for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy this season. The fast bowler has picked up 21 wickets, including a match-winning five-for against Chhattisgarh in the previous match.

On Tuesday, Vyshak rattled Rajasthan with a four-wicket haul in the first essay. Vyshak is the quickest bowler in the Karnataka side, and has now added accuracy to his arsenal. Vyshak has all the traits of a natural speedster.

Until some years ago, however, Vyshak considered himself a batter.

Also Read
Ranji Trophy: Karnataka pacers bundle out Rajasthan for 129 on opening day

“In my junior days, I was primarily a batter who could bowl slow-medium. When I was 18, Raman sir, my coach at Basavanagudi Cricket Academy, indirectly motivated me at the nets by saying ‘you can’t bowl fast’. When he told me I couldn’t bowl fast, that triggered me. That’s where my journey as a pacer started,” Vyshak said here.

On his recent good run, Vyshak said, “At practice, I try to hit the right areas. It has been paying off.”

Vyshak did a lot of work with former Karnataka and India fast bowler Abhimanyu Mithun in the off-season. The inputs from the senior man helped Vyshak no end.

“I didn’t bowl well in the first game of last year’s Ranji Trophy. Mithun told me not to worry about it, and that I should continue to try and bowl quick. Mithun worked on my action, run up, and my mental aspect as well - how to go about it when the wicket is flat, how to bowl in different conditions. He is a legend, and he has done wonders for Karnataka for a long time. That helped me a lot,” Vyshak said.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us