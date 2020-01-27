Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bhatia ton helps Chhattisgarh reach 270/4

Skipper Harpreet Singh Bhatia hit a century to help Chhattisgarh reach 270 for four against Jammu and Kashmir on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Monday.

Bhatia, who scored a 196-ball 116, added 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Amandeep Khare (45 not out).

Electing to bat, the visiting side suffered an early setback when opener Rishabh Tiwari fell for a 14-ball duck, bowled by Aquib Nabi.

Jiwanjot Singh (42) and Abhimanyu Chauhan (51) added 65 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship before the latter was dismissed by Abid Mushtaq.

Ranji Trophy: Round 7, Day 1

Jiwanjot was then involved in a 86-run partnership for the third wicket with Bhatia.

The two played some attractive shots with the captain in particular not sparing the loose deliveries. Bhatia, who put the team in a comfortable position, however, fell in the 88th over to Parvez Rasool.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 270 for 4 in 90 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 116, Abhimanyu Chauhan 51) vs Jammu & Kashmir.

At Dehradun: Uttarkhand 109 all out in 42 overs (Tinu Kundu 3/49) vs Haryana 50 for 5 in 21 overs (Agrim Tiwari 4/10).

At Agartala: Tripura 121 all out in 38 overs (M B Murasingh 24; Manoj Ingale 6/34) vs Maharashtra 127 for 5 in 37 overs (Ankit Bawane 39 batting, SM Gugale 34, VV More 30 batting; Mura Singh 3/29).

At Cuttack: Odisha 215 for 3 in 87 overs (Shantanu Mishra 66, Anurag Sarangi 58, Govinda Poddar 54 batting) vs Assam.

At Delhi: Services 232 for 8 in 67 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 69, Pulkit Narang 38 batting, Rajat Paliwal 38; Rahul Shukla 6/76) vs Jharkhand.