Ranji Trophy: K.L. Rahul included in Karnataka squad for semis K.L. Rahul has been in fine form for India, averaging over 75 in his last eight ODIs. His addition will come as a huge boost to Karnataka in the semifinals. Shreedutta Chidananda Jammu 24 February, 2020 19:43 IST K.L. Rahul is back to match fitness after missing Karnataka's quarterfinal tie in Jammu due to a niggle. (File Photo) - SUDHAKARA JAIN Shreedutta Chidananda Jammu 24 February, 2020 19:43 IST K.L. Rahul has been named in the Karnataka squad for its Ranji Trophy semifinal clash against Bengal. Rahul, who returned from New Zealand after the ODI series, was not available for the quarterfinal tie in Jammu due to a niggle. But he now replaces Pavan Deshpande in the squad.ALSO READ| Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka thumps J&K to make semifinals Rahul has been in fine form for India, averaging over 75 in his last eight ODIs. His addition will come as a huge boost to Karnataka, but will also present the team management with a selection dilemma. "KL's comeback is a healthy headache for us," said coach Yere Goud. "It's a tough call for us. We will see how the wicket is and then decide on the combination."Karnataka defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 167 in their quarterfinal clash at the Gandhi Memorial Science College in Jammu. K. Gowtham was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings, as he returned with figures of seven for 54.The team: Karun Nair (capt.), R. Samarth, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, K.L. Rahul, Sharath Srinivas, Shreyas Gopal, K. Gowtham, A. Mithun, K.V. Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, J. Suchith, Prateek Jain, Ronit More, and B.R. Sharath.