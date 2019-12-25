Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mohanty grabs six as Odisha takes upper hand

Odisha rode on a six-wicket haul by veteran pacer Basant Mohanty to take the day one honours against Uttarakhand in its Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match at DRIEMS Ground on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old became the wrecker-in-chief with his 6/17 as Odisha bundled out Uttarakhand for 117 in 48.4 overs after being sent in.

Dikshanshu Negi was the top-scorer with 36 while opener Tanmay Srivastava managed 24 with Mohanty tearing through the middle and lower order.

Odisha was 98 for three, trailing by just 19 runs, at stumps with Biplab Samantray (35 batting) and Shantanu Mishra (30 batting) at the crease in a 57-run unbeaten stand.

In another Group C match in New Delhi, medium-pacer Diwesh Pathania grabbed 5/36 as Services bowled out Tripura for a paltry 126 in 48.4 overs after it elected to field.

READ: Ranji Trophy: A great day out for Pradeep at the Wankhede

Tripura suffered a stunning collapse to be 19/6 inside 11 overs with five of its batsmen getting out for single digit scores but a fighting half century by Nirupam Sen ensured that it got past the 100-run mark.

Batting at No. 8, the wicketkeeper-batsman struck 54 from 112 balls (5x4, 1x6)) to give Tripura bowlers something to fight for.

In reply, Services was 23 for 2 at the close of play, trailing by 103 runs.

In Pune, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stood tall amid the ruins with a 199-ball 108 (14x3, 3x6) to take Maharashtra to 238/6 after it opted to bat.

One run shy of a half century, Vishant More gave a fine support as the duo stitched together 79 runs for the sixth wicket before Gaikwad was dismissed by Ajay Mandal at the fag end of the day.