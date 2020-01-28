Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Rajasthan bowlers lead fightback against Hyderabad

A spirited bowling performance, led by pacers Ravi Kiran and Chama Milind, helped Hyderabad take the vital first innings lead of 36 runs, but Rajasthan fought back through its left-arm duo of Tanveer-Ul-Haq and Aniket Choudhary to stay in the game on the second day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Earlier, resuming at the overnight score of two for no loss in reply to Hyderabad’s 171 in the first innings, it was the turn of Rajasthan batsmen to disappoint as the side folded up for 135.

Ravi Kiran was exceptional, sending back Yash Kothari and Manender Singh with teasing off-stump line, both caught behind, and then struck the big blow - removing the dangerous looking Rajesh Bishnoi as the latter pulled one straight to the fielder in the deep.

After those early blows, Rajasthan batsmen never really showed the kind of competence required in the face of accurate bowling. Off-spinner Saketh Sai Ram too chipped in with two wickets, including those of the captain and top-scorer Ashok Menaria (42, 88b, 5x4), who couldn't resist the temptation to steer one close to the stumps only to be caught behind.

With the lead issue settled, one thought there would be an improved batting display by Hyderabad in the second essay but that was not to be barring the seasoned opener P. Akshath Reddy, who finally found form though circumspect to start with to remain unbeaten on 43 at the close of play.

All the others were victims of irresponsible stroke-play with captain Tanmay Agarwal, Himalay Agarwal and Jaweed Ali, the last caught brilliantly by wicketkeeper Manender Singh flying to his left to pluck the top-edged shot off Aniket Choudhary, falling to the mistimed pull strokes.

In between, Southpaw B. Sandeep was cleaned up by a beauty from left-arm pacer Tanveer-Ul-Haq, who mixed the yorkers and the bouncer cleverly.

When the home team was hoping for Akshath and the in-form K. Sumanth to see the team through, left-arm spinner Shubham Sharma dismissed the latter, luring him out only to drive straight to the short-cover fielder.

And, in the last over of the day Aniket got rid of the free-stroking Ravi Teja to ensure the match is wide open.