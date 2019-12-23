Home Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Ranji Trophy: Ishant, Dhawan to play for Delhi against Hyderabad Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been included in Delhi's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad starting December 25. PTI NEW DELHI 23 December, 2019 18:51 IST Ishant Sharma and opener Shikhar Dhawan will turn up for Delhi in its next Ranji Trophy encounter against Hyderabad starting December 25. - AP PTI NEW DELHI 23 December, 2019 18:51 IST Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been included in Delhi's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad starting December 25.Ishant, who was rested for a couple of Ranji Trophy games as part of BCCI’s workload management programme and, will aim to get back into the groove before the New Zealand Test tour.Dhawan had injured his left leg, which the BCCI's medical team described as a "deep cut on his left knee", during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game for Delhi against Maharashtra. Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal had been called in as injury replacements for Dhawan for the three T20Is and as many ODIs against the West Indies. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.