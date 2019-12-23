Ranji Trophy: Ishant, Dhawan to play for Delhi against Hyderabad

Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been included in Delhi's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad starting December 25.

Ishant, who was rested for a couple of Ranji Trophy games as part of BCCI’s workload management programme and, will aim to get back into the groove before the New Zealand Test tour.

Dhawan had injured his left leg, which the BCCI's medical team described as a "deep cut on his left knee", during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game for Delhi against Maharashtra.

Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal had been called in as injury replacements for Dhawan for the three T20Is and as many ODIs against the West Indies.