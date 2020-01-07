Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill docked full match fee for dissent

Shubman Gill has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent against an on-field umpire decision during the Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi in Mohali last week.

Senior Delhi batsmen Dhruv Shorey was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for violating the BCCI’s code of conduct with “gross misbehavior” during the fourth-round fixture.

Controversy erupted in the first hour of the match with India player Gill getting involved in a heated argument with on-field umpire Mohamed Rafi after being given out.

Rafi later overturned the decision after consultation with the leg umpire Pashchim Pathak only to leave the Delhi team visibly unhappy, with Shorey threatening to walk out, leading to play being halted for a brief while.

“We have been informed by the Match Referee P Ranganathan of your gross misbehaviour on the field of play in the captioned match,” BCCI general manager, cricket operations, Saba Karim said in a letter to the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA).

“You have violated BCCI code of conduct for showing contrary to the spirit of the game during the match for which you have been fined 50 percent of your match fees,” he said in the letter.

In the second innings of the same match, Gill again showed displeasure while protesting a caught-behind decision from the same umpire.