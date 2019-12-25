Ranji Trophy: Play in Mumbai, Rajkot, Mysuru to begin late due to solar eclipse

The second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy matches in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours due to solar eclipse. A source in the host State association confirmed this after the opening day’s play between Mumbai and Railways concluded at the Wankhede Stadium here.

A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight. All Ranji Trophy games begin at 9.30 am.

Railways has taken a two-run lead after bundling out Mumbai for a paltry 114. It is 116 for 5 in the first essay.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), which is hosting Uttar Pradesh at its stadium in Rajkot, also said play will start there at 11.30am on Thursday. “Tomorrow, the match will start at 11.30 a.m. due to solar eclipse,” the SCA stated in a release.

In Mysuru, however, the contest between Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh will begin at 11.15 am.