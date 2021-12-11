Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes third consecutive hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ruturaj Gaikwad continued to strengthen his case for a spot in the Indian ODI team, bagging his third century in three innings - 124 off 129 against Kerala on this occasion - in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy to take his tournament tally past 414 runs in just three innings. Gaikwad hit nine fours and three sixes, and brought up his 100 off 110 balls.

Gaikwad's previous scores were 136 (112) versus Madhya Pradesh and 154 not out (143) against Chhattisgarh.

RELATED| Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy

The 24-year old opener was retained by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of next year's mega auction. Gaikwad was the highest run-getter in 2021 with a tally of 635 and his partnership with Faf du Plessis laid the foundation for CSK's fourth title win.