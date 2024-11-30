‘Playing against stronger opponents will help Bihar evolve into better side’ - Gani on the money

After Hyderabad completed a 119-run chase in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Friday, around eight players from Bihar gathered around Tilak Varma at the boundary. Among them was Bihar’s captain, Sakibul Gani.

For nearly 20 minutes, Tilak talked to them about batting and mindset among other things. “He told us if you cannot connect the ball initially, just keep playing straight. After some time, the shots will automatically come,” Gani told Sportstar.

Staying in the same hotel as Madhya Pradesh has also helped Bihar players have a chat with the likes of Venkatesh Iyer. The goal is to keep learning from “big players”.

After an 18-year hiatus, Bihar restarted playing cricket in 2018. For Gani, playing and facing tough opponents is important for the players in their quest to become competitive in the next one or two years. “We listen to all these things and try to replicate them in the match,” he added.

Leading a young group of players isn’t easy, and the only thing the 25-year-old asks from his team is not to feel too overwhelmed after seeing a big name in the opposition. He said, “I ask them not to be down while playing. If the opponent is someone big, then we also need to put up a fight. Winning and losing is a part of the game, but we need to show fight.”

Gani has been the top-scorer for his team with 127 runs at a strike rate of 135.10 in four innings. Against Punjab, Gani hit Arshdeep Singh for three fours in the first over, including a first-ball textbook cover drive. He scored 27 off 12. Against Hyderabad, too, Gani looked good during his brief 11-ball stay, scoring 15. Facing Meghalaya, the opening batter slammed 65.

Heading into this tournament, he scored a spirited second-innings century against Karnataka before making an unbeaten 76 when Bihar was following on against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

However, Gani isn’t too satisfied with his performances this season. “Batting isn’t going like it was in my first year. Runs are coming but after a gap of every two or three matches. I am trying to score as many runs as possible. I want to score more runs individually so that it eventually benefits the team score,” he said.

He said there is plenty of scope for improvement and playing these matches helps him identify them. “I can see I need to increase my bat speed, and improve selection of deliveries and how to construct an innings. I am a little weak in these areas. I see other players - their bat speed is different, and those who play in IPL, their mindset is also different.”

At his home in Motihari, he seeks guidance from his older brother, Faisal, who owns a cricket academy. “When I made my (First-Class) debut, I planned that I would give myself at least two to three years to match the high level. Now these years have passed, I haven’t reached that level but I am giving myself one more year,” Gani, a record holder for making a triple century on FC debut in 2022, said.

In the recently-held IPL 2025 auction, Rajasthan Royals bought Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Rs. 1.10 crore. Aged 13, he became the youngest player ever to be a part of the league.

“It was a joyous moment for all of us. It is an incredible thing that someone from Bihar, where there was no cricket for all these years, got picked. It is huge. Sakib Hussain played for KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) last season. Hopefully, two or three more players will get picked next year,” a proud Gani said.

Gani, too, has targeted IPL and the Duleep Trophy. According to him, these two platforms are the ideal avenues to help him realise the ultimate dream of representing India. “In IPL, if I have one or two good seasons, then India selection will happen soon.”

Despite not being in the best of financial situations, Gani has received support from his family to play the sport. “I am trying to make a name for myself and make my family proud. Whatever problems I have faced, I don’t face them anymore.”

“ Bas lage hue hai” (We’re at it), Gani says. For a 25-year-old, who has been keeping at it despite the hardships, the mantra seems pretty straightforward.