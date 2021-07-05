Salil Ankola retained as Mumbai chief selector

Salil Ankola has been retained as the chief selector while Sunil More has been recalled to Mumbai’s senior selection panel for the forthcoming domestic season.



Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed on Monday that the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) headed by former batsman Jatin Paranjape finalised the list of all the selection panels after interviewing all the candidates that had applied for the posts.



Former India pacer Ankola, who returned to Mumbai cricket after more than two decades ahead of the last domestic season, was the only one persisted from the last season’s panel. All the other members had indirectly revolted against the Mumbai Cricket Association set-up, alleging interference in selection by office-bearers.

More, meanwhile, has returned to the selection panel after two years. The former Ranji Trophy champion was last part of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel which resigned in controversial circumstances in March 2019.



After finishing at the bottom of the group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the start of the curtailed last season, Mumbai staged a dramatic turnaround to lift the Vijay Hazare Trophy.



The other members of the selection panel are former Test batsman Ghulam Parkar, former pacer Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi, who made his First Class debut for Mumbai before winning the Ranji Trophy for Karnataka.



Former Mumbai captain and eight-times Ranji champion Amol Muzumdar has been appointed as head coach for the season.



The selection committees:



Senior and Under-23: Salil Ankola (Chairman), Ghulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai, Anand Yalvigi.



Under-19: Atul Ranade (Chairman), Mayur Kadrekar, Piyush Soneji, Vikrant Yeligatti, Bharat Karnik.



Under-16: Mandar Phadke (Chairman), Iqbal Thakur, Suresh Shetty, Faisal Shaikh, Sachin Khartade.



Under-14: Jayprakash Jadhav (Chairman), Umesh Gotkhindikar, Mangesh Darekar, Ravi Gadiyar, Sudhakar Harmalkar.