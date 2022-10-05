Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, beginning at Mohali on October 11. He is expected to join the team a day later, after India’s ODI series against South Africa.
Kerala Ranji Trophy skipper Sachin Baby was named the vice-captain of the Kerala squad which hosts several new faces.
Samson led the India A team against New Zealand A in three One-Day matches recently in Chennai. He scored 120 runs in three matches as India comfortably beat New Zealand 3-0. Samson had led Kerala to the quarterfinals in the previous season in 2021/22.
Kerala is placed in Group C alongside Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Services, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya. It will play all its matches in Mohali between October 11 and 22.
Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022-23 fixtures (in Mohali)
- ⦿ Kerala v Andhra, October 11;
- ⦿ Kerala v Karnataka, October 12;
- ⦿ Kerala v Haryana, October 14;
- ⦿ Kerala v Services, October 16;
- ⦿ Kerala v Maharashtra, October 18;
- ⦿ Kerala v Jammu & Kashmir, October 20;
- ⦿ Kerala v Meghalaya, October 22.