Domestic

SMAT 2022: Sanju Samson named Kerala captain for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

Samson led the India A team against New Zealand A in three One-Day matches recently in Chennai

Team Sportstar
05 October, 2022 17:12 IST
05 October, 2022 17:12 IST
Sanju Samson, who recently played for India A in Chennai, will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season.

Sanju Samson, who recently played for India A in Chennai, will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

Samson led the India A team against New Zealand A in three One-Day matches recently in Chennai

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, beginning at Mohali on October 11. He is expected to join the team a day later, after India’s ODI series against South Africa.

Kerala Ranji Trophy skipper Sachin Baby was named the vice-captain of the Kerala squad which hosts several new faces.

Samson led the India A team against New Zealand A in three One-Day matches recently in Chennai. He scored 120 runs in three matches as India comfortably beat New Zealand 3-0. Samson had led Kerala to the quarterfinals in the previous season in 2021/22.

Kerala is placed in Group C alongside Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Services, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya. It will play all its matches in Mohali between October 11 and 22.

The team:
Sanju Samson (Capt.), Rohan S. Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharudeen, Sijomon Joseph, S. Midhun, Vyshak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, N.P. Basil, F. Fanoos, K.M. Asif and S. Sachin.
Coach: Tinu Yohannan.

Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022-23 fixtures (in Mohali)

  • ⦿ Kerala v Andhra, October 11;
  • ⦿ Kerala v Karnataka, October 12;
  • ⦿ Kerala v Haryana, October 14;
  • ⦿ Kerala v Services, October 16;
  • ⦿ Kerala v Maharashtra, October 18;
  • ⦿ Kerala v Jammu & Kashmir, October 20;
  • ⦿ Kerala v Meghalaya, October 22.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us