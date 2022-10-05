Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, beginning at Mohali on October 11. He is expected to join the team a day later, after India’s ODI series against South Africa.

Kerala Ranji Trophy skipper Sachin Baby was named the vice-captain of the Kerala squad which hosts several new faces.

Samson led the India A team against New Zealand A in three One-Day matches recently in Chennai. He scored 120 runs in three matches as India comfortably beat New Zealand 3-0. Samson had led Kerala to the quarterfinals in the previous season in 2021/22.

Kerala is placed in Group C alongside Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Services, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya. It will play all its matches in Mohali between October 11 and 22.

The team: Sanju Samson (Capt.), Rohan S. Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharudeen, Sijomon Joseph, S. Midhun, Vyshak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, N.P. Basil, F. Fanoos, K.M. Asif and S. Sachin. Coach: Tinu Yohannan.

Kerala Syed Mushtaq Ali 2022-23 fixtures (in Mohali)