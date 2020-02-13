Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan misses out on another double ton

Bowlers, supported by sharp catching, took Mumbai to a position of dominance against Madhya Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. With two days left in the concluding Ranji Trophy league game, the home team has its nose in front after amassing 427.

Sarfaraz Khan missed out on a double ton — 177 off 210 balls (24x4, 3x6) — but the job was done. Inspired by a defiant 87* off 105 balls by Venkatesh Iyer at No 7, the visitor finished at 200/7 in its first innings, still trailing by 227 runs.

Royston Dias, Deepak Shetty and Shams Mulani claimed two wickets each.

Venkatesh handled the pressure and dealt with the Mumbai bowlers in style. He hit 11 fours and two sixes. MP recovered from 72 for five to negate the follow-on threat.

Earlier in the morning session, left-arm pacer Ravi Yadav got a delivery to climb onto Sarfaraz whose attempted pull shot resulted in a top-edge, happily accepted by the bowler. The burly Mumbai mainstay strode back disappointed, 23 short of a double ton in the last league game. Yadav went on to take three more scalps (4-101) and MP captain Shubham Sharma chipped in with two wickets.

Shams Mulani muscled in with four boundaries scoring 18 off 18 balls and later, did his part with the ball too (13-3-52-2).