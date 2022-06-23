Cricket Domestic Domestic Sarfaraz Khan hits fourth hundred of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 in final against MP Sarfaraz Khan continued his stupendous form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with another hundred, his fourth in the tournament, against Madhya Pradesh in the final on Thursday. Team Sportstar BENGALURU 23 June, 2022 11:25 IST Sarfaraz Khan in action during the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. - PTI Team Sportstar BENGALURU 23 June, 2022 11:25 IST Sarfaraz Khan continued his stupendous form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season with another hundred, his fourth in the tournament, against Madhya Pradesh in the final on Thursday. The 24-year-old reached the three-figure mark off 190 balls with a four down the ground off Kumar Kartikeya after slogging for his 152-ball fifty earlier in the day. Sarfaraz is the highest run-scorer of the season with 905* runs in eight innings, averaging a staggering 150.83.Prior to the ongoing final, he had registered scores of 275, 63, 48, 165, 153, 40, 59*, 50* in Mumbai's run to the summit clash. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :