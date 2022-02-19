Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra 105/0 after Mumbai enforces follow-on

The Saurashtra players looked anxious as the two on-field umpires made their way to the Mumbai dugout to find out if Prithvi Shaw was going to enforce the follow-on. Following a brief chat with Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar, the officials informed the Saurashtra dugout that their batters had to pad up again.

So, after being bowled out for 220 in less than two sessions, openers Harvik Desai and Snell Patel put on 105 for the first wicket, still trailing by 219 runs on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

They were particularly severe on the spinners, advancing to attack the delivery or quickly retreating to allow more time to place their shots.

Earlier in the morning, when Mohit Avasthi (4 for 56), playing his debut first-class match, rapped Cheteshwar Pujara on the knee roll to strike for Mumbai, he ran to fine leg, where the Saurashtra dugout was, to celebrate. Somewhat bewildered, his team-mates followed. At one point, Sarfaraz Khan gave Avasthi a bear hug and said: "udhar apna camp nahi hai re (our camp isn't that way)".

Avasthi stayed in that testing channel outside off for two balls before getting one to shape into Pujara, who was struck in front. There was more disappointment in store for Pujara, who was dropped for the home Tests against Sri Lanka later in the day.

Avasthi exhibited the speed and the smarts to trouble the Saurashtra top-order. He had Vishvarajsinh Jadeja caught behind with one that pitched just short of a good length and climbed a few inches before getting Arpit Vasavada caught at slip.

This was after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (4 for 55) had removed Snell and Harvik, both caught by Ajinkya Rahane at slip.

From a precarious 76/5, Sheldon Jackson and Prerak Mankad put on a 55-run stand for the sixth wicket, playing some attractive strokes. Mankad's on drive off Siddharth Raut stood out. But the resistance was short-lived as Mankad was caught at slip off Avasthi immediately after lunch.

Jackson, meanwhile, was composed and unhurried while compiling 61 runs off 88 balls, including eight fours and a six. He was caught in the deep off off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Kotian and Mulani then wrapped up the last three wickets for 20 runs.