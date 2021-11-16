Women's Senior One Day Trophy: Bengal, Karnataka enter semifinals

Bengal and Karnataka cruised to the semifinals of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy tournament on Tuesday.

Bengal defeated Delhi by one wicket at the Alur Cricket Stadium II in Bengaluru. Opting to field, Bengal restricted Delhi to a modest 185 for the loss of five wickets; opener Priya Punia scored 90 off 148 balls. Captain and all-rounder Rumeli Dhar picked up two wickets for 29 runs and produced three maiden overs in her nine-over spell for Bengal.

In response, Bengal chased down the target with five balls to spare. Dhara Gujjar scored 75 off 120 balls to anchor the innings. Though Simran Dil Bahadur and Manju picked up two wickets each, it was not enough to stop the Bengal batters.

Karnataka beat Madhya Pradesh by five wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 169 for the loss of nine wickets. Soumya Tiwari's 45 was the highest score for Madhya Pradesh.

Karnataka managed to chase the total in 42.2 overs in the 48-over match. Wicket-keeper batter K Prathyoosha scored 45 off 58 balls.

Karnataka will meet Punjab in the first semifinal, while Bengal is up against Railways in the second.

The scores (quarterfinals):

Madhya Pradesh 169/9 in 48 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 40, Soumya Tiwari 45) lost to Karnataka 170/5 in 42.2 overs (S. Shubha 43, G. Divya 28, K. Prathyoosha 45 n.o.).

Delhi 185/5 in 50 overs (Priya Punia 90, Ayushi Soni 52) lost to Bengal 189/9 in 49.1 overs (Dhara Gujjar 75, Jhumia Khatun 36).

Maharashtra 120/9 in 33 overs (M.R. Magre 38, Kanika Ahuja 5/23) lost to Punjab 122/5 in 29.3 overs (Taniya Bhatia 39 n.o.).

Railways 271/9 in 50 overs (S. Meghana 90, Nuzhat Parween 62, Sneh Rana 49, Priyanka Priyadarshini 3/56) bt Odisha 122/7 in 50 overs (Sushree Dibyadarshini 44).