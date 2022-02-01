Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore available to play in Ranji Trophy

Explosive batter Shahrukh Khan and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore will be available for the Ranji Trophy.

Shahrukh and Sai, who were called in as stand-by players for the Indian team in its limited-overs clashes with the West Indies, will be released after the first ODI for the domestic games.

Tamil Nadu is grouped with Delhi, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh and the contests begin in Ahmedabad from February 16.

Meanwhile, the State selectors have added pace bowling all-rounder J. Kousik to the squad in place of Washington Sundar, who is now part of the Indian team.

R. Ashwin is unavailable for selection since the India-Sri Lanka Test series begins in Bengaluru from February 25.