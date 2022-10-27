SMAT 2022-23: Rahane to lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts

Mumbai announced its 15-member squad for the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy set to be played from October 30 to November 5 this year. Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the squad.
The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Gulam Parkar, Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Prasad Desai and Mr. Jeetendra Thackeray was present for selection.
Mumbai Squad for SMAT knockouts:
Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (WK), Pariksshit Vallsangkar, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi
Stand Byes
Shashank Attarde, Arman Jaffer