Domestic

SMAT 2022-23: Rahane to lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts

Mumbai announced its 15-member squad for the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side.

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 22:29 IST
27 October, 2022 22:29 IST
Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to start from October 30. (File Photo)

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to start from October 30. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M/ The Hindu

Mumbai announced its 15-member squad for the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side.

Mumbai announced its 15-member squad for the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy set to be played from October 30 to November 5 this year. Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead the squad.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Gulam Parkar, Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Prasad Desai and Mr. Jeetendra Thackeray was present for selection.

Mumbai Squad for SMAT knockouts:
Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (WK), Pariksshit Vallsangkar, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi
Stand Byes
Shashank Attarde, Arman Jaffer

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us