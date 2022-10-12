SMAT 2022: Nitish Rana’s century in Delhi’s win over Punjab; Tripura stuns UP in Group B

Nitish Rana’s 61-ball 107 and his 173-run third-wicket stand with Yash Dhull (66 not out) were the highpoints of Delhi’s 12-run victory over Punjab in a key Group B encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship at Jaipur on Wednesday.

In the other matches, Tripura stunned Uttar Pradesh by six wickets, Hyderabad pulled off a four-run victory over Puducherry and Goa expectedly beat Manipur by seven wickets.

Electing to bat, Delhi posted 191/4 even after losing its openers for just 10 runs. Rana smashed nine boundaries and seven sixes while Dhull hit four boundaries and four sixes in his 45-ball innings.

In response, Punjab fell back once Anmolpreet Singh (64, 47b, 8x4) and Mandeep Singh (44, 31b, 4x4) departed in successive overs following their 73-run third-wicket stand off 57 deliveries.

After two rounds, Delhi and Goa lead with eight points. Chasing Manipur’s 134/9, Goa reached the target in 17.2 overs. Siddhesh Lad (59, 37b, 6x4, 2x6) and Suyash Prabhudesai (43 not out, 45b, 2x4. 1x6) added 88 runs for the third wicket.

Hyderabad scored 147/8 after riding on a fourth-wicket stand of 63 runs between Tilak Varma (57, 41b, 1x4, 4x6) and Mickil Jaiswal (44 not out, 25b, 2x4, 4x6) while Bharat Sharma (4/18) caused maximum damage.

Puducherry’s late charge through a desperate Arun Karthik (17 not out, 9b, 1x4, 1x6) proved inadequate after slow batting from opener Ramachandran Raghupathy (35, 35b, 3x4, 1x6), Parameeswaran Sivaraman (32, 31b, 1x4. 1x6) and Mohit Mittan (28, 22b. 2x4. 1x6).

In a huge upset, Tripura shocked UP by chasing down 163/6 with six wickets and three deliveries to spare. Akshdeep Nath (37, 24b, 5x4, 1x6) and Priyam Garg (31, 29b, 3x4, 1x6) raised 64 runs for the third wicket. For Tripura, though Wriddhiman Saha (7) failed, Sudip Chatterjee (49 not out, 44b, 4x4) and Rajat Dey (43 not out, 21b, 2x4, 3x6) put on 69 runs to take Tripura through.