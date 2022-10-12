Domestic

SMAT 2022: Nitish Rana’s century in Delhi’s win over Punjab; Tripura stuns UP in Group B

In the other Group B matches, Hyderabad pulled off a four-run victory over Puducherry and Goa expectedly beat Manipur by seven wickets.

Rakesh Rao
12 October, 2022 21:49 IST
12 October, 2022 21:49 IST
Nitish Rana 61-ball 107 set up Delhi’s win against Punjab.

Nitish Rana 61-ball 107 set up Delhi’s win against Punjab. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In the other Group B matches, Hyderabad pulled off a four-run victory over Puducherry and Goa expectedly beat Manipur by seven wickets.

Nitish Rana’s 61-ball 107 and his 173-run third-wicket stand with Yash Dhull (66 not out) were the highpoints of Delhi’s 12-run victory over Punjab in a key Group B encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship at Jaipur on Wednesday.

In the other matches, Tripura stunned Uttar Pradesh by six wickets, Hyderabad pulled off a four-run victory over Puducherry and Goa expectedly beat Manipur by seven wickets.

Electing to bat, Delhi posted 191/4 even after losing its openers for just 10 runs. Rana smashed nine boundaries and seven sixes while Dhull hit four boundaries and four sixes in his 45-ball innings.

Also Read
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Day 2 Results, Top Batting and Bowling Performances: Kerala beats Karnataka; Rana hits century; Jaiswal, Azharuddeen shine

In response, Punjab fell back once Anmolpreet Singh (64, 47b, 8x4) and Mandeep Singh (44, 31b, 4x4) departed in successive overs following their 73-run third-wicket stand off 57 deliveries.

After two rounds, Delhi and Goa lead with eight points. Chasing Manipur’s 134/9, Goa reached the target in 17.2 overs. Siddhesh Lad (59, 37b, 6x4, 2x6) and Suyash Prabhudesai (43 not out, 45b, 2x4. 1x6) added 88 runs for the third wicket.

Hyderabad scored 147/8 after riding on a fourth-wicket stand of 63 runs between Tilak Varma (57, 41b, 1x4, 4x6) and Mickil Jaiswal (44 not out, 25b, 2x4, 4x6) while Bharat Sharma (4/18) caused maximum damage.

Puducherry’s late charge through a desperate Arun Karthik (17 not out, 9b, 1x4, 1x6) proved inadequate after slow batting from opener Ramachandran Raghupathy (35, 35b, 3x4, 1x6), Parameeswaran Sivaraman (32, 31b, 1x4. 1x6) and Mohit Mittan (28, 22b. 2x4. 1x6).

In a huge upset, Tripura shocked UP by chasing down 163/6 with six wickets and three deliveries to spare. Akshdeep Nath (37, 24b, 5x4, 1x6) and Priyam Garg (31, 29b, 3x4, 1x6) raised 64 runs for the third wicket. For Tripura, though Wriddhiman Saha (7) failed, Sudip Chatterjee (49 not out, 44b, 4x4) and Rajat Dey (43 not out, 21b, 2x4, 3x6) put on 69 runs to take Tripura through.

Read more stories on Domestic.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Irani Cup returns after three years; domestic stalwarts in focus

Committee of Administrators: History of CoA in Indian Sports and lessons to learn from AIFF saga

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Slide shows

In pictures: Ranji Trophy final 2019

Ranji Trophy final: Players to watch out for

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us