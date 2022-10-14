SMAT 2022: Out of favour Shaw makes statement with maiden T20 hundred

“I’m brOKen.” That’s Prithvi Shaw’s WhatsApp status, with OK in bold and all the letters around it faded.

Having been left in the cold by national selectors, even from the second-string squad for the ODI series against South Africa, his state of mind is summed up in the status.

The swashbuckling opening batter on Friday served yet another reminder to the national selectors with a blistering 61-ball 134 against Assam to help Mumbai register a hat-trick of wins in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A.

Shaw thus continued his love-affair with the Rajkot stadium. In 2017, he marked his First Class debut with a second-innings hundred versus Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy debut. In October 2018, he raced to a debut hundred in Test cricket versus West Indies. On Friday, he recorded his maiden T20 hundred.

Riding on stand-in captain Shaw’s maiden T20 hundred - and the fourth-highest individual score in the tournament history - Mumbai piled on a gargantuan total of 230 for three at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

In reply, Assam was bowled out for 169 in the last over, thus handing Mumbai a 61-run win. The victory margin will also do Mumbai a world of good in terms of further improving its net run rate in the race for qualification for knockouts.

The afternoon belonged to Shaw. The only thing that didn’t work in his favour was the toss. The diminutive dasher was in charge of Mumbai with Ajinkya Rahane rested due to his hamstring injury sustained while batting versus Madhya Pradesh two days ago.

An on-song Shaw is difficult to contain for the best of the T20 attacks. The Assam bowling pack, nowhere close to an intimidating unit, drew Shaw’s wrath with the stylish batter timing nearly every ball to precision.

That his whirlwind knock - which saw him to race to 50 in 19 balls and a hundred off his 46th ball - included a whopping 13 fours and nine sixes was a testament to his audacious strokeplay. Just after completing his century, he slog-swept left-arm spinner Roshan Alam into the stands thrice in the 16th over.

Despite being pegged by Aman Khan and Tushar Deshpande’s pace early on, the Assam batters put on a much better show, although it was never in the hunt to make a match out of it.

Mumbai, yet to win a domestic T20 title, will be hoping for Shaw to continue his silken touch with the willow.