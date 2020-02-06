Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind ton keeps Mumbai in the hunt

Mumbai’s counterattack, after conceding a sizeable innings lead, has put Saurashtra under pressure going into the last day of the Ranji Trophy Group B tie.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 14th First Class hundred (134, 130b, 17x4, 3x6) ensured a hefty 212-run advantage. Mumbai finished the penultimate day at 285 for the loss of three wickets.

Earlier, Chirag Jani (84 not out, 174b, 7x4, 1x6) stood tall despite being hit on the helmet twice in an over by speedster Royston Dias. He batted out the morning session along with the tail to help Saurashtra earn a 73-run lead.

Mumbai didn’t have an ideal start to its second essay after lunch, with Bhupen Lalwani edging Kushang Patel to wicketkeeper Snell Patel in the third over.

Then, Surya upped the ante. While he tickled the pacers through the slip cordon to perfection, once the spinners were introduced, he combined conventional drives with innovative strokeplay to continue the rampage.

With Dharmendrasinh Jadeja aiming the rough outside leg-stump, Surya used paddle and reverse sweeps to perfection. It resulted in Mumbai wiping off the deficit in just 16 overs and ending the session with 120 for one. His inside out six off left-arm spinner Parth Dhut over covers that took him into the 80s and a straight six off pacer Kushang Patel after crossing his 100 in just 107 balls were the highlights of his knock. Had Harvik Desai not dropped him on 44, Saurashtra could have applied the brakes.

While Jay Bista (46, 79b, 3x4) played a perfect second fiddle, lefty Shams Mulani — promoted after Bista’s attempted drive off Bhut resulting in an edge to Harvik — matched Surya’s strokeplay.

While Mulani crossed his fifth fifty of the season, Sarfaraz’s scoop off medium-pacer Jani that sailed over the 'keeper’s head for six left Saurashtra stunned.