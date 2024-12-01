 />
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube to join Mumbai for last two league-stage games

The Shreyas-Iyer led Mumbai side plays Services and Andhra in Hyderabad on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 18:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav will join the Mumbai team for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav will join the Mumbai team for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Suryakumar Yadav will join the Mumbai team for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube are set to join the Mumbai team for its Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches against Services and Andhra.

The Shreyas-Iyer led Mumbai side plays Services and Andhra in Hyderabad on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Mumbai is currently placed third in the seven-team Group E table. It has won three of its four games so far, with its solitary defeat coming against Kerala.

Suryakumar is coming off a string of low scores in the recently concluded four-match T20I series against South Africa, while Dube last played a competitive match back in September during the Duleep Trophy.

