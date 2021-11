Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Knockout matches full schedule, teams, date, timings, venues

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition marked the return of men's senior domestic cricket in India this month.

The tournament began on November 4 with 38 teams in contention across six different groups with matches being played in six cities - Lucknow, Guwahati, Baroda, Delhi, Haryana, Vijayawada.

The top two teams from the five Elite Groups and one from the Plate group qualified for the knockout stages.

Which teams have qualified for the knockouts Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22?

Tamil Nadu (Group A topper), Bengal (Group B topper), Rajasthan (Group C topper), Gujarat (Group D topper) and Hyderabad (Group E topper) have directly qualified for the quarterfinals.

While Gujarat (D1) and Hyderabad (E1) will face each other in quarterfinal 4, the opponents for Tamil Nadu, Bengal and Rajasthan will be determined through the pre-quarterfinals.

Maharashtra (A2), Vidarbha (Plate topper), Karnataka (B2), Saurashtra (E2), Himachal Pradesh (C2) and Kerala (D2) will commence the pre-quarters stage in Delhi on November 16th.

Full Schedule of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 knockouts

DATE & DAY ROUND MATCH TIME (IST) VENUE November 16, Tuesday Pre Quarterfinal Maharashtra vs Vidarbha 8:30AM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 16, Tuesday Pre Quarterfinal Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala 12:00PM Palam A Stadium,Delhi November 16, Tuesday Pre Quarterfinal Karnataka vs Saurashtra 1:00PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Delhi November 18, Thursday 1st Quarterfinal Tamil Nadu vs TBA 8:30AM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 18, Thursday 2nd Quarterfinal Rajasthan vs TBA 8:30AM Palam A Stadium,Delhi November 18, Thursday 3rd Quarterfinal Bengal vs TBA 1:00PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 18, Thursday 4th Quarterfinal Gujarat vs Hyderabad 1:00PM Palam A Stadium,Delhi November 20, Saturday 1st Semifinal TBA 8:30AM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 20, Saturday 2nd Semifinal TBA 1:00PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 22, Monday Final TBA 12:00PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi



Squads

Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (captain), M S Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Sandeep S Warrier, R Sai Kishore, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, M Siddharth, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sanjay Yadav, R Silambarasan, R Vivek Raj, B Sai Sudharshan, P Saravana Kumar, Adithya Ganesh Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Naushad Shaikh (vice-captain), Kedar Jadhav, Yash Nahar, Azim Kazi, Ranjeet Nikam, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary, Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingle, Pradeep Dadhe, Shamshuzama Kazi, Swapnil Fulpagar, Divyang Hinganekar, Sunil Yadav, Dhanrajsingh Pardeshi, Swapnil Gugale, Pawan Shah and Jagdish Zope. Bengal: Sudip Chatterjee (capt.), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Abhishek Das, Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Shakir Habib Gandhi (wk), Suvankar Bal, Karan Lal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Sujit Yadav, Geet Puri, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Alok Pratap Singh, Mohammed Kaif and Sayan Ghosh Karnataka: Manish Pandey (C), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, KV Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Anirudha Joshi, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, Sharath BR, Nihal Ullal, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MB Darshan, Vidyadhar Patil. Kerala: Sanju Samson (c), Sachin Baby (vc), Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, K M Asif, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph, Vatsal Govind, P K Midhun, S Midhun, Rohan Kunnummal, Rojith Ganesh, Sharafuddeen, Viswesar Suresh, Manu Krishnan, M S Akhil, Abdul Basith, Vaisakh Chandran. Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (captain), N Thakur Tilak Varma, Hanuma Vihari, K Rohit Rayudu, B Sandeep, Mohammed Siraj, Himalay Agarwal, C V Milind, Rahul Buddhi, T Ravi Teja, M Sai Pragnay Reddy (wk), Kolla Sumanth (wk), Mohammed Afreedi, Rathan Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Abdul Ela Al Quraishi, Rakshann Reddii, G Ajay Dev Goud, Kartikeya Kak, Chandan Sahani, Trishank Gupta, Alankrit Agarwal, P Nitesh Reddy, HK Simha. Gujarat: Piyush Chawla, Saurav Chauhan, Siddarth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Roosh Kalaria, Chirag Gandhi, Umang Kumar, Priyank Panchal, Het Patel, Ripal Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Hemang Patel, Karan Patel, Dhruv Ravel, Rahul Shah, Abhinav Tandel Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan, Prashant Chopra, Vaibhav Arora, Amit Thakur, Ankush Bedi, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Pankaj Jaswal, Ayush Jamwal, Naveen Kumar, Nitin Sharma, Raghav Dhawan, Abhimanyu Rana, Digvijay Rangi, Ekant Sen, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht. Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria, Suraj Ahuja, Shiva Chauhan, Rajat Choudhary, Aniket Choudhary, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Shubham Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Hooda, Mohit Jain, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Tanveer Ul-Haq. Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (c), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Sheldon Jackson, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Himalaya Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Devang Karamta, Jay Gohill, Aezaz Kothariya, Navneet Vora, Smarth Vyas Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath, Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Siddhesh Neral, Darshan Nalkande, Parth Rekhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Jitesh Sharma, Sooraj Rai, Aditya Thakare, Atharva Taide, Apoorv Wankhede, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Yash Rathod

Where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021/22 knockouts?

The knockout matches and the final will also be broadcast through the Star Sports network and Hotstar.