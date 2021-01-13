Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Barot, Mankad and Sakariya lead Saurashtra to win

Opener Avi Barot and Prerak Mankad struck half centuries before Chetan Sakariya claimed a five-wicket haul as Saurashtra recorded a comfortable 79-run win over Vidarbha in a Group 'D' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Saurashtra rode on Barot (93 off 44) and Mankad's (59 off 26 balls) innings to post a mammoth 233 for seven.

The pace duo of Chetan Sakariya (5/11) and Mankad (4/48) then wreaked havoc with the ball as Vidarbha was bundled out for 154 in 17.2 overs.

Chetan Sakariya takes flight. He starred in Saurashtra's win with a five-wicket haul against Vidarbha. - TWITTER

Barot, who was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century, hit 13 fours and four sixes while Mankad's innings was laced with six boundaries and four maximums.

For Vidarbha, medium pacer Darshan Nalkande (4/32) was the pick of the bowlers while Yash Thakur (2/47) claimed a two wickets.

In the chase, Vidarbha was off to a bright start with opener Jitesh Sharma scoring a 27-ball 43.

ALSO READ| Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Delhi records second successive win, beats Andhra by six wickets

However, no other batsman could up fight against Sakariya and Mankad, who kept striking at regular intervals. Three Vidarbha players returning to the pavilion without opening their account.