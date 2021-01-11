Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Nitish Rana shines in Delhi's win over Mumbai

An all-round performance by Shikhar Dhawan’s boys made a mockery of Mumbai in the Group E encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday.

Delhi beat Mumbai by 76 runs to start the tournament on a high.

Electing to bat, Nitish Rana’s (74, 37b, 7x4, 5x6) power-packed innings, and his 122-run stand with Himmat Singh (53, 32b, 3x4, 4x6) helped Delhi to a gargantuan 206 for four. A star-studded Mumbai batting line-up - with the top six having been a part of IPL 2020 - couldn’t withstand the pressure applied by Delhi pacers.

READ| BCCI increases match fee, hosting fee for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai folded for a meagre 130 with 11 balls to spare.

Had it not been for Shivam Dube’s big-hitting (63, 42b, 3x4, 5x6), Mumbai would have struggled to cross the 100-run mark.

Delhi pacers Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh and Pradeep Sangwan reduced Mmbai to 17 for four in the fifth over to take the fizz out of the game before Dube brought some parity to the scoreboard.

READ| Hurling racial abuse at Indian cricketers in Australia has become common: Azharuddin

Earlier in the afternoon, Dube’s medium-pace was taken to the cleaners by left-handed Rana, who tonked him for two fours and as many sixes in the 14th over.

Brief scores: Delhi 206 for four in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 74, Himmat Singh 53) bt Mumbai 130 all out in 18.1 overs (Shivam Dube 63, Pradeep Sangwan three for 20)