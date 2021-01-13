Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Puneet Bisht stars with unbeaten 146 as Meghalaya trounces Mizoram

A blistering 51-ball 146 by captain Puneet Bisht, which included six fours and 17 sixes, powered Meghalaya to a massive 130-run win over Mizoram in a Plate group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Chennai on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Meghalaya saw opener DB Ravi Teja (7) fall in the third over after adding 27 runs with Yogesh Tiwari (53, 47 balls, 6X4, 2X6). Dippu Sangma fell one run later after which it was a Bisht show as he simply toyed with the Mizoram bowling.

Bisht, who previously played for Delhi, belted the ball all round the Guru Nanak College ground and reached his half-century in 26 balls. He went on the overdrive and hammered 94 runs in the next 25 balls he faced as sixes flew all over the ground and Meghalaya piled up 230 for 6 in 20 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman added 120 runs in a little over 10 overs for the third wicket with Tiwari.

The Mizoram batsmen never got going in a massive run chase and only three batsmen reached double figures as the side could only manag to crawl to 100 for 9 in 20 overs.

In other matches, Bihar beat thrashed Sikkim by eight wicket for its second straight win while Chandigarh and Nagaland recorded victories.

Bihar is on top of the Plate ground standings with eight points from two matches followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland with six apiece.