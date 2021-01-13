Cricket Domestic Domestic Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Puneet Bisht stars with unbeaten 146 as Meghalaya trounces Mizoram Courtesy Puneet Bisht's blistering 146, Meghalaya 230/6 in 20 overs. In response, Mizoram could only reach a paltry 100/9 in its 20 overs. PTI Chennai 13 January, 2021 20:01 IST Puneet Bisht, who previously played for Delhi, belted the ball all round the Guru Nanak College ground and reached his half-century in 26 balls. (File Photo) - Rajeev Bhatt PTI Chennai 13 January, 2021 20:01 IST A blistering 51-ball 146 by captain Puneet Bisht, which included six fours and 17 sixes, powered Meghalaya to a massive 130-run win over Mizoram in a Plate group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Chennai on Wednesday.Opting to bat, Meghalaya saw opener DB Ravi Teja (7) fall in the third over after adding 27 runs with Yogesh Tiwari (53, 47 balls, 6X4, 2X6). Dippu Sangma fell one run later after which it was a Bisht show as he simply toyed with the Mizoram bowling.Bisht, who previously played for Delhi, belted the ball all round the Guru Nanak College ground and reached his half-century in 26 balls. He went on the overdrive and hammered 94 runs in the next 25 balls he faced as sixes flew all over the ground and Meghalaya piled up 230 for 6 in 20 overs. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Score: Asif picks up three in an over to keep Mumbai below 200 The wicketkeeper-batsman added 120 runs in a little over 10 overs for the third wicket with Tiwari.The Mizoram batsmen never got going in a massive run chase and only three batsmen reached double figures as the side could only manag to crawl to 100 for 9 in 20 overs.In other matches, Bihar beat thrashed Sikkim by eight wicket for its second straight win while Chandigarh and Nagaland recorded victories.ALSO READ| Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Delhi records second successive win, beats Andhra by six wickets Bihar is on top of the Plate ground standings with eight points from two matches followed by Chandigarh and Nagaland with six apiece.Brief scores: Meghalaya 230 for 6 in 20 overs (Puneet Bisht 146 not out, Yogesh Tiwari 53) beat Mizoram 100 for 9 in 20 overs (KB Pawan 33, Pratik Desai 27, Aditya Singhania 4/15) by 130 runs. ->Meghalaya: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.Arunachal Pradesh 145 for 7 in 20 overs (Techi Doria 36, Rahul Dalal 31, Akilesh Sahani 31) lost to Nagaland 147 for 1 in 15.5 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 69 not out, Chetan Bist 50 not out) by nine wickets. ->Nagaland: 4 points, Arunachal Pradesh: 0.Sikkim 110 for 8 in 20 overs (Varun Sood 28, Ashutosh Aman 4/18) lost to Bihar 111 for 2 in 19.1 overs (Mangal Mahrour 55, Shasheem Rathour 38) by eight wickets. ->Bihar: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.Chandigarh 178 for 5 in 20 overs (Shivam Bhambri 56, Manan Vohra 39, AK Kaushik 36) beat Manipur 66 for 8 in 20 overs (Gurinder Singh 3/10, Bipul Sharma 2/8) by 112 runs. ->Chandigarh: 4 points, Manipur: 0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos