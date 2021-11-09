SMAT 2021-22: Tamil Nadu beats Punjab in final league game

Defending champion Tamil Nadu produced a clinical performance to beat Punjab by seven wickets in the final league match of the Elite Group A match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The win ensured TN finished with four wins from five matches, tied on points with Maharashtra. However, TN topped the group despite a lower net run rate than Maharashtra as it had won the head-to-head battle and qualified for the quarterfinals.

Electing to bat, Punjab made 145/6; Gurkeerat Mann remained unbeaten on 43 (30b, 2x4, 2x6).

After a promising start, the Punjab innings never managed to find a higher gear to post a competitive total as TN kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

The spinners R. Sai Kishore and B. Aparajith provided the initial breakthroughs before experienced pacer Sandeep Warrier picked up two crucial wickets towards the end to slow things down.

In its chase, despite losing two wickets in the PowerPlay, opener N. Jagadeesan (67, 47b, 6x4, 3x6) and skipper Vijay Shankar (59 n.o., 40b, 3x4, 4x6) sent the bowlers on a leather hunt. The duo added 105 runs for the third wicket partnership in just 11.3 overs to help TN seal the direct qualification berth for the quarterfinals.

TN coach M. Venkatramana was elated with the team’s performances. “We bowled well and then backed it up with superb batting. To have a 100-run stand in a T20 match is very impressive,” said the former India off-spinner.

“Overall, I am satisfied with how we have played so far. Different players stepped up when the situation demanded. It has been a complete team effort,” he added.