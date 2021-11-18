Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal live score, Tamil Nadu vs Kerala updates: TN wins toss, elects to field

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 quarterfinal matches in Delhi.

KER 4/0 in 1 over: Tight first over from Warrier. Kunnummal edges one to third for a couple. Some serious movement for the pacer.

Kunnummal and Azharuddeen open the batting for Kerala. Sandeep Warrier with the new ball for TN.

PITCH REPORT- There is some moisture on the surface and the pacers are likely to get good movement initially. Pitching it full will be key to extracting swing. There is a bit of grass and some cracks are visible too.

TOSS- Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the line-ups for TN vs KER QF1:

Tamil Nadu vs Kerala Quarterfinal 1 Preview

Defending champion Tamil Nadu will look to continue its dominance of Kerala when they clash in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Thursday.

Though unbeaten against Kerala in last four encounters since March 2015, TN can expect a tough challenge. With the Kerala top-order scripting three straight eight-wicket victories, the TN bowlers have their task cut out. In-form Vijay Shankar-led TN will be looking to get into Kerala’s less-tested middle-order as early as possible.

Since the match is scheduled in the morning, toss could be a factor with the teams looking to chase a target than setting one.

SQUADS: Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (c), Adithya Ganesh (wk), Baba Aparajith, Murugan Ashwin, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kisore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Rajendran Vivek, Washington Sundar Kerala: Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Abdul Basith, Sajeevan Akhil, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Vathsal Govind, Jalaj Saxena, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Pathirikattu Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Rojith Ganesh, Sachin Baby, Sharafuddeen, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Suresh Vishweshwar, Vyshak Chandran

Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Quarterfinal 3 Preview

At the Air Force ground, Vidarbha will look to continue its unbeaten run in the competition when it faces Rajasthan. Deepak Hooda, second on the list of batters with most runs (291) this season, will be one to look out for Rajasthan.

Having topped the Plate group, Vidarbha surprised Maharashtra in a one-sided contest on Tuesday. The side gave the impression of batting without fear and has the services of some clean strikers like opener Atharva Taide and middle-order batsman Jitesh Sharma whose strike-rate this season stands at an astonishing 246.34 after scoring 202 runs off just 82 deliveries. Unlike some of the other quarterfinalists, these teams are at full strength.

SQUADS: Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (c), Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shiva Chauhan, Rajat Choudhary, Aniket Choudhary, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Shubham Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Deepak Hooda, Mohit Jain, Deepak Karwasara, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Ankit Lamba, Mahipal Lomror, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Tanveer Ul-Haq Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (c), Siddhesh Wath (vc), Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Parth Rekhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sooraj Rai, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Today's Matches

November 18, Thursday 1st Quarterfinal Tamil Nadu vs Kerala 8:30 AM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 18, Thursday 3rd Quarterfinal Rajasthan vs Vidarbha 8:30 AM Palam A Stadium, Delhi November 18, Thursday 2nd Quarterfinal Bengal vs Karnataka 1:00 PM Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi November 18, Thursday 4th Quarterfinal Gujarat vs Hyderabad 1:00 PM Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Where to watch SMAT 2021-22 knockouts Live?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinal matches 2021-22 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.