Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Group E: Vihari stars with ball as Hyderabad beats Saurashtra

Off-spinner Shivank Vashisht razed Uttarakhand to hand Delhi a 35-run win in a low-scoring Group E contest in Rohtak on Thursday. Playing only the second T20 of his career, Vashisht took 5 for 19 in his four overs as Uttarakhand, chasing 123 to win, folded for 86.

His efforts saved Delhi the blushes after it found itself struggling after being inserted in. No. 3 Himmat Singh top-scored with 35 (34b, 3x4, 1x6) and his partnership of 24 with Nitish Rana (18b, 10b, 3x4, 1x6) was the highest of the innings as wickets fell in quick succession. Pradeep Sangwan’s unbeaten 25 (21b, 4x4) late in the innings provided a much-needed impetus and proved invaluable in the end. Fast bowler Mayank Mishra (3 for 27) and left-arm spinner Nikhil Kohli (3 for 11) were the chief wicket-takers for Uttarakhand.

In Sultanpur, Hyderabad got the better of Saurashtra in a cliff-hanger. Prerak Mankad (71, 46b, 4x4, 5x6) and Jaydev Unadkat (58 n.o., 32b, 6x4, 3x6) shepherded Saurashtra to 173 for 8 in its 20 overs. Hyderabad chased down its target with three balls to spare, captain Tanmay Agarwal scoring a 35-ball 55. Among Saurashtra’s bowlers, Chirag Jani was particularly expensive, giving away 41 runs in his 3.3 overs.

India batsman Hanuma Vihari rolled his arm over and was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, taking 2 for 16 in his four overs.

Also in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh defeated Chandigarh by 22 runs. Karan Sharma (60, 50b, 6x4, 1x6) and Rinku Singh (57 n.o. 29b, 4x4, 4x6) shone with the bat as UP posted 165. Chandigarh couldn’t muster a quick enough reply, finishing on 143 for 5 in its 20 overs, captain Manan Vohra top-scoring with 42.

Brief scores

Group E

1. At Sultanpur: Uttar Pradesh 165/4 in 20 overs (Karan Sharma 60, Rinku Singh 57 n.o.) beat Chandigarh 143/5 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 42) by 22 runs.

2. At Sultanpur: Saurashtra 173/8 in 20 overs (Prerak Mankad 71, Jaydev Unadkat 58 n.o., Mohammed Siraj 3 for 38, Chama Milind 3 for 48) lost to Hyderabad 177/8 in 19.3 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 55, Chetan Sakariya 3 for 31) by two wickets.

3. At Rohtak: Delhi 121/8 in 20 overs (Mayank Mishra 3 for 11, Nikhil Kohli 3 for 27) beat Uttarakhand 86 in 18 overs (Shivank Vashisht 5 for 19) by 35 runs.