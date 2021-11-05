Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Group B: Sharath, Cariappa help Karnataka clinch a thriller

B.R. Sharath (42 n.o., 26b, 5x4, 1x6) and K.C. Cariappa (21 n.o. and 2/14) took Karnataka to a thrilling four-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at Guwahati on Friday.

Chasing 146, Karnataka looked down and out at 78 for six in 14.5 overs. With an improbable 66 runs needed from 31 balls, wicketkeeper-batsman Sharath and Cariappa pulled out the big hits to take Karnataka home with three balls to spare.

Explosive knock

Cariappa was particularly explosive, smashing three sixes in his 10-ball knock. The duo gave Karnataka a second victory in as many Elite Group B outings.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh made a competitive total, on the back of an unbeaten 27-ball 52 from Shashank Singh. Spinners Cariappa and K. Gowtham picked up two wickets each for Karnataka.

In another Elite Group B outing, Mumbai outclassed Services by 17 runs to record its first win. After being put in, Mumbai posted 154/7 in 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane (54, 44b, 3x4, 4x6) recorded his second consecutive fifty.

Services stuttered in the chase, losing wickets regularly. Only Rajat Paliwal (64, 49b, 7x4) got among the runs, but it was not nearly enough. Pacer Tushar Deshpande was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, with figures of three for 35 in four overs.

Bengal edged out Baroda by two runs to stay unbeaten in the tournament. Electing to bat first, Bengal was in a spot of bother at 81 for five, before Shahbaz Ahmed steadied the ship with a 25-ball 34.

Opener Abhishek Das (35, 27b, 3x4) contributed as well to take Bengal to 146 for seven.

Baroda’s Krunal Pandya (57, 43 n.o., 9x4) kept Baroda in the hunt, but the southpaw all-rounder could not guide his team home.